All over the country, on March 14 and 15, high school and even middle school students held events to remember the victims of the Parkland, Florida, massacre and to make a call for stricter gun control and school safety. Some critics have complained that the student walkouts were hijacked by a left-wing organization. Others said it took time away from learning. For the most part, however, the students were praised in the media and elsewhere for taking a stand on a volatile issue. What do you think?
