Alert Innovations employees will begin work in their new office in Andover on Monday, July 18. Workers and local politicians met for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site the week prior.
The new headquarters at 165 Dascomb Road includes about 70,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of lab space, according to a press release from the company.
Alert Innovation works to automate grocery stores and has almost 400 employees.
“Our offices in North Billerica served us very well as we launched the company and started to deploy our suite of automated fulfillment solutions. Now that we’re in a phase of rapid deployment and team growth, we need more room for our engineers and operations team to efficiently take us to the next level,” said John Lert, founder and executive chairman for Alert Innovation.
Speaking later in an interview, Lert explained the company’s history and goals.
“The company came to be because I became obsessed with a vision for reinventing food retail in the mid 1990s, that really took hold around the year 2000, which was to create a new type of store format where machines would fill the orders that customers placed through their computers,” Lert said.
He started working on mobile robots in the early 2000s, he explained.
“We went from an animation and a very, very simple prototype we had built in a garage and tested, and with funding from Walmart we have built a world class team of automation engineers that were able to bring this technology to life in a Walmart store in Salem New Hampshire,” said Lert. “It has been an amazing journey to be able to bring this technology to the world.”
Lert wants to eliminate the need for customers to walk through the aisles of supermarkets and pick their own goods; although Lert’s design for a store would include both automated and traditional shopping.
He makes a distinction between certain goods like fruits and cereal, the former of which he said people will always want the option to pick themselves.
“You don’t care which particular box of Post Raisin Bran 24 ounces comes off the shelves but you do care whether you want to buy peaches today because the pears don’t look so good or you prefer to buy the pears,” said Lert.
It’s also important for the automation to fit inside existing supermarkets since the plan is to implement the system in existing stores.
Lert added that his company’s robots are capable of three dimensional movement and access their own set of product inventory.
“It is capable of performing nearly all the activities involved in the fulfillment of grocery orders,” he said. “The main thing that we are doing is replacing the labor of the customers walking up and down the aisles picking their groceries.”
Alert Innovation is planning to expand its deployment teams, supply chain operations and engineering department.
“This is just the beginning of the journey,” he said. “There is a great deal of improvement, enhancement and additional innovation that will come as we peel back the layers of the onion and solve one problem after another and come up with new solutions for new problems.”