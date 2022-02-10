100 Years Ago—February 10, 1922 Last Saturday Chief Smith armed with a warrant, raided the home of A. Hebert in the Cunningham place on Whittier Court, in the rear of the Central Schools, and found a quantity of liquor and also a tub of mash, sleeping behind in the Police court Monday afternoon was held by Judge Stone on $300 bonds till February 3 to await a report on the analysis of the liquor found on his premises.
The Board of Selectmen have entered an objection to the granting of a billboard license to a big advertising syndicate and will appear at the State House Wednesday in protest. All interested in keeping objectionable sign boards from the thoroughfares of the town are urged to attend the hearing. A short time ago the Andover Village Improvement Society (AVIS) protested the Shawsheen Village sign board in the center of the town and a similar protest by this society is expected to be made at the hearing by a representative who will back up their objections.
Phillips Academy will not be closed on account of the epidemic of grippe, it was said at the Academy office today. As a precaution to further contagion, however, the games scheduled to have been in New Haven on Saturday have been canceled.
75 Years Ago—February 6, 1947 About noon the police received a call reporting three boys missing, James Finnerty 2 ½ years old, Thomas Smith, 3 and David Burbine, 4. Someone thought of the river and the search began. With the help of a ladder one of the fathers and a neighbor crawled onto the ice but these neighbors from Brechin Terrace were unable to save them. The heart of our town goes out to those three stricken families.
There is no need for a school committee of nine; let’s have a committee that can act expeditiously on school matters without the long-winded haggling that too often takes place in large committees. (partial editorial)
Every Monday and Friday one hundred boys and girls from the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades of Stowe School learn the intricacies of ballroom dancing guided by Mrs. Donald Dunn, the teacher. The classes are sponsored by the Central Parent Teacher Association and are held in the music room of the Junior High School.
50 Years Ago—February 10, 1972 Fin Com Head Dr. Alan Greenberg took the lid off a can of worms, inadvertently or advertently Tuesday night when he inquired whether the administration planned to continue driver’s education at the high school. No one on the committee knew that the course was under question.
The only real program cut Tuesday at a joint school committee-Finance Committee meeting was audio-visual services which lost $6,000 when Dr. Frank Griggs and Dr. Richard Katz teamed up to vote for a cut at Dr. Greenberg’s suggestion.
Students from many countries visited Andover last weekend as guest of the American Field Service club at Andover High School. Ingrid Nisson of Sweden was one of the students and her weekend is recounted be her host Susan Beroz on p. 3 of this paper.
25 Years Ago—February 13, 1997 Until recently, a number of local bar and restaurant owners and managers were not sure when they had to clear drinks off tables and have people out of their establishments. After looking over the regulations this week Lt. Phillip Froburg, operations commander at the Andover Police Department said selectmen must not have known what they signed when they approved the regulations, and that maybe they will have to review the rules upon hearing that town regulations allow patrons to drink until 1:30 a.m. The issue came up last month after selectmen reprimanded “Back Street…Again” restaurant for allegedly serving alcohol after hours, the same time Tonight Show host Jay Leno called ahead for a pizza and was running late. Mr. Leno was not one of those sitting at the bar when Sgt. Hashem came in. The bartender was subsequently fired.
In Andover, Bank of Boston at 20 Central Street will consolidate into the 23 Main Street BayBank branch.
