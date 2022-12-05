100 Years Ago—December 8, 1922
In the big freezer at the Shawsheen Cafeteria, are hung the carcasses of 200 sheep recently received there. Although this is not an unusually large supply for the cafeteria since it furnishes meat not only for its own kitchens and the Shawsheen Manor, but as well for the restaurants of the American Woolen Company in Lawrence, it is noteworthy since these sheep are from the flock of William M. Wood at Cuttyhunk island.
The Andover Guild on Brook Street which had necessarily been without repairs owing to lack of funds during the exacting days of the war has now been made fresh and clean. Both inside and out the outside painting was accomplished during the summer, and within the past fortnight workmen have transformed the interior.
Seldom if ever has an audience at the November club listened with such rapt attention to so moving a speaker as Mrs. Honore Willsie who addressed the members on Monday afternoon. Deploring the tendency of modern novelists to make sex the theme of their stories, she made pertinent comments on some of this year’s bestsellers including “Moon Calf,” “Cytherea”, and “Main St”.
75 Years Ago—December 4, 1947
A number of near deaths in Ballardvale at the railroad station on Friday night were reported by commuters who said only quick action on the part of a number of descending passengers saved them when the Portland-Worcester freight passed right through the station in spite of the red signal. One of the local men lost his hat when he leaped for his life, and several involved claimed that unless someone had shouted a warning, a number of fatalities might have resulted.
The ban against parking on the street from midnight until 6:00 a.m. started on Monday, December 1. Chief Dane commented that only one or two recalcitrant owners were last year obliged to bail out their cars from local garages after the vehicles had been taken into custody by police because of their position on the street.
50 Years Ago—December 7, 1972
A Methuen man was fatally injured early Tuesday when he fell through a hatchway at the new water treatment plant under construction at Haggetts’ pond. Andover fire department ambulance was called to the scene and took the victim to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Through cooperative efforts of Phillips Academy officials and postal inspectors, Andover police have seized 914 envelopes containing marijuana mailed to students at the Academy. Sergeant Robert Parker of the police detective division reported that much of the marijuana was unsolicited by the students to whom it was sent.
Decorating the Andover Public Safety Center as part of their year round civic program, are members of the Village Green Garden Club, Aileen Morrissey, Nancy Mulvey, Nel Jurgen, Lynn Beattie, and Ginny Heislein.
25 Years Ago—December 11, 1997
With two selectman seats available next March and 18- year incumbent Jerry Silverman announcing he won’t seek re-election, several people are at least considering a run for the board but among the names floating in the political winds only incumbent John Hess and Lori Becker say they definitely plan to run.
West Parish Church at 129 Reservation Road will present its 21st annual outdoor Christmas pageant Sunday December 21st at 5:00 PM. That afternoon the arch across the street from the church will become the entrance to Bethlehem.
Rabbi Robert Goldstein and Reverend Jim diamond recently returned from leading an interfaith trip to Israel and will be leading a panel discussion on the trip tomorrow night.
Residents who met Tuesday to debate the fate of the Collins center may not agree on how it should be managed but most think the Performing Arts Center at Andover high school should be treated like more of a high school auditorium.