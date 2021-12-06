Virtual jazz concert
Memorial Hall Library is partnering with other local libraries to offer patrons the opportunity to watch a live concert by Boston Jazz Voices at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The group is set to play a diverse repertoire that includes music from familiar musicians including The Beatles, Santana, Marvin Gaye, and many others.
Register at gpl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hold-for-holiday-concert-virtual/
Virtual holiday garden tour
Memorial Hall Library is offering patrons the opportunity to tour gardens virtually with Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. She will show the magnificently decorated conservatories and mansions of Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Blithewold, Heritage Museums and Gardens and others.
Andona calendars for sale
Calendars with art by Andover students are on sale now to support Andona, the local nonprofit that gives small grants to local organizations and a variety of scholarships to Andover children.
The calendar is available for pre-order as a fundraiser for Andona at www.Andona.org and will be available this holiday season.
Anniversary cookbook
A special 375th anniversary “Food for Friends” cookbook was published by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library. Members of the organization carefully curated a book full of recipes from the Andover community and beyond.
The suggested donation for this anniversary edition to cover all costs accrued by the Friends is $20. The book will also be available for sale at the library (cash or check only) at the Circulation Desk on Level 1 and online at www.mhl.org/shopfriends with pickup at the Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.