This October brings with it a number of guided tours throughout Andover, put on by the Andover Center for History and Culture.
The center is hosting a number of events this month including walks, a house tour and a Hispanic Heritage Open Mic Night.
The following events all require preregistration.
On Ballardvale Day on Oct. 15 the center will host a tour of the village. Martha Tubinis of the Andover Center For History & Culture said this tour will cover the history of Ballardvale, focusing on the mills, sources of entertainment on the Shawsheen River and other industries in Ballardvale.
On Oct. 19 the center in conjunction with the Andover Commission for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will be hosting Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night. Tubinis said the event will give the hispanic community in Andover an opportunity to educate the public about hispanic culture.
The center will be leading a tour through the section of Shawsheen Village on the section east of 128 on Oct. 23.
Tubinis said this tour will cover William Wood, president of the American Woolen Company. The Woolen Company is a wool manufacturer founded in Lawrence.
“It talks about his evolution into an industrial magnate,” Tubinis said.
Tubinis said Wood converted what was called Frye Village into Shawsheen Village.
“Its primarily about the creation of Shawsheen Village and how it was self sufficient,” Tubinis added.
Also on Oct. 23 the center will in collaboration with the Andover Village Society(AVIS) hold a history and nature hike near Deer Jump Reservation.
Attendees will learn about the history of the area, particularly the Native American history of the area said Tubinis. Tubinis said that members of AVIS will also be present to talk about the ecology of the area.
A few days later on Oct. 27 the center will be hosting a tour of its own building. Tubinis said this tour will differ from the one regularly offered of the building.
“It take people into places that are not part of the normal tour that we give,” Tubinis said. “This tends to explore some parts of the house that are not part of that tour, like the basement where we point out the old wells.”
Tubinis said the tour will also focus more on the architecture of the house than a normal tour would.
To sign up for this event visit:https://www.andoverhistorical.org/