Field Hockey
Emma Rose scored twice to lead Andover to a 5-1 win over Acton-Boxboro last Tuesday. Rose MacLean, Casey Michael and Haley Carver each added a goal and Adelaide Weeden (4 saves) and Maddie DiGiorgio (1 save) combined on the victory in net.
Emma Reilly scored three goals and Tess Gobiel scored twice as Andover rolled over Tewksbury 5-0 last Wednesday. The Golden Warriors didn't allow a shot on goal.
Boys Soccer
Nik Previte scored twice and Gannon Sylvester made four save for the shutout in net as Andover beat Chlemsford 4-0 last Tuesday. Tyler Ardito and Luke Haslam each scored a goal for the winners.
Enzo Masters and Nik Previte each scored a goal as Andover played Methuen to a 2-2 tie last Wednesday.
Tyler Ardito scored twice and Gannon Sylvester made seven saves as Andover played D
Girls Soccer
Ainsley Napolitano needed to make just two saves to earn a shutout, and Morgan Shirley's first half goal was enough to give Andover a 1-0 victory over Methuen last Tuesday.
Girls Swimming
Claire Neilly won the 200 IM (2:15.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.27) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay as Andover beat Haverhill 100-83 in a battle of MVC powers last Tuesday. Maya Flatley took the 200 freestyle (2:02.95) and 100 freestyle (55.65), Charlotte Moulson added a win in the 500 freestyle (5:20.36) and they both swam on the winning 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relays for the Golden Warriors.
Girls Volleyball
Ava Sipley scored team-highs in assists (22), service points (17) and aces (2) as Andover topped Chelmsford 3-0 last Tuesday. Marissa Kobelski added five kills and four blocks and Sophia Pierce had five kills and 10 digs for the winners.
Boys Cross Country
Matt Serrano took second overall (16:10) as Andover beat Haverhill (15-50) by fell to North Andover (25-34) last Wednesday. Golden Warriors Dan Walsh was fourth (16:27), Colin Kirn was fifth (16:33) and Colby Winn was seventh (16:51).
Girls Cross Country
Molly Kiley continued to dominate, taking first overall in 18:13 as Andover beat Haverhill (18:43) but fell just short to undefeated North Andover (23-32) last Wednesday. Claire DeMersseman (sixth, 20:12) and Leila Boudries (seventh, 20:16) were next in for the Golden Warriors.
