Girls Basketball
Ari White hit three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points, as Andover edged Billerica 32-28 last Tuesday. Michaela Buckley also tallied 11 points for the winners. Kathleen Yates added a 3-pointer for the Golden Warriors.
Anna Foley scored a game-best 20 points as Andover beat Chelmsford 49-40 to improve to 8-0 on the season. Marissa Kobelski added 10 points for the winners.
Gymnastics
Gabby Bresnick once again dominated, winning the vault (9.2), bars (9.5), beam (9.5), floor exercise (9.65) and all-around (37.85) as Andover beat Dracut 137.25-120.25 last Tuesday. Amanda Kim added a second in the vault (9.1), Maggie Cosentino was runner-up in the bars (8.6) and Colleen Carzo was second in the floor (8.85).
Boys Hockey
Andover lost to Waltham 3-0 last Wednesday.
Girls skiing
Meghan Ong led Andover in 17th overall (23.79) as Andover beat Austin Prep (75.5) and Manchester Essex (121-14) last Wednesday. Brooke Downey was next best for the Golden Warriors in 21st (24.06).
Wrestling
Andover controlled the high weights, with 220-pounder Yasser Maita and 285-pounder Jason Osborne each going 3-0 as the Golden Warriors went 2-1 in a tri-meet on Saturday, beating Hanover (63-18) and Braintree (58-24) but falling to Natick (44-33).
Yandel Morales (106 pounds), Nick Archambault (120/132) and Jonathan Davila (152/160) each added 3-0 days of their own.
Freshman 126-pounder Adrian Luck earned his first varsity win in under a minute to help Andover wrestling beat Billerica 58-18 last Wednesday. The Golden Warriors improved to 7-2 with the victory.
Boys Swimming
Matvey Malinovski won the 200 IM (2:03.76), the 100 freestyle (50.65) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as Andover beat BC High 96-79 last Thursday. Eric Xu won the 50 freestyle (22.92), Henry Campbell took the 200 freestyle (1:51.22) and they both swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Davis Blanch added a win in the diving.
