The oldest fire recorded on Earth has been identified from charcoal in rocks formed around 420 million years ago.
The oldest unequivocal evidence, found in Israel dates back 300,000 to 400,000 years. Archaeologists have what appear to be traces of campfires that flickered one million years ago. So, give or take 600,000 years, fire has been part of the human experience.
Ever-present is the chase to keep fire, nature, under control. Recorded history is replete of examples where fire gained the upper hand.
Historians date the destruction of the city of Jerusalem in 587 BC as the first recorded major fire. Conflagrations followed mankind throughout the ensuing centuries. The great Fire of Rome 64 AD and the Great Fire of Southwark London 1212. As many as 3,000 people died on the London Bridge while trying to flee the city.
The 17th Century, which mark the founding of Andover in 1641., was especially brutal. In Western Europe, no fewer than 18 massive fires consumed structures and life. Over one-third of those towns in Great Brittan.
Fires were common in the crowded cities. With its wooden buildings, open fireplaces, and candles, cities were a tinderbox. Primitive firefighting methods relied on demolition and water. Buildings were leveled quickly, sometimes by means of controlled gunpowder explosions!
Early Andover settlers understood fire. Many seen or had heard horrific stories about fires in Europe and their native England.
Andover’s early method fighting town fires was rudimentary at best. A volunteer bucket brigade filled water buckets moving them hand-over-hand to the awaiting firemen. Rudimentary, certainly, but it was also then state-of-the-art!
Like many small settlements in the New Country in the 1600s, Andover was little more than a hamlet. It was overwhelmingly a rural and agricultural. The riches brought by the mills and their heyday was still two centuries in the future.
By early 1800s, Andover had grown to some 5,000 souls. It had grown, too, as a place of commerce. The Shawsheen River was well-suited for manufacturing. Paper, timber, and powder mills (Samuel Phillips powder mill supplied ammunition to the Federal army during the War of Independence) were built. Textile mills followed in the early 1800s producing primarily yarns and flannels. Each mill operation brought jobs, helped expand the local population, and further improve the supporting infrastructure. As the mills rose up and prospered, Andover prospered, too.
Fire and loss were no strangers to Andover. Fire protection in Andover’s formative years was often ineffective. It wasn’t until 1850 that Andover purchased its first two Hunneman Hand Drawn Pumpers – one is on permanent display at the History Center.
Mill owners, bankers and those who owned their own dwelling understood that insurance was needed to cover their risk. In February 1828, a group of prominent town leaders met at John Locke’s Tavern, located at 111 Main Street to discuss this urgent matter. The result was the founding of the Merrimack Mutual Fire Insurance Company.
Over time, as firefighting technology and tools advanced, Andover’s firefighting muscled up, too. From bucket brigades to humans pulling fire wagons to horse drawn ones, and finally manning motorized vehicles – each advance incrementally improving the firefighter’s success. Fire, however, still too often won the chase.
At Town Meeting in March, 1875, the Fire Department was formally installed. Over its 127-year history serving the town the department has kept up with the times.
Maintaining a fleet of firefighting and EMT rescue vehicles, state-of-the-art equipment, expanding manpower and ongoing training, the Fire Department continues to be one of the Town of Andover crown the jewels, chasing Andover’s ever-present fires.