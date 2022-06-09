More than 125-years ago, a grand castle looked down North Main Street. It fulfilled of a boyhood dream of an immigrant who came to America and made good.
John Joyce was born in Ireland in 1848. In his early teens he moved with his parents settling in Lawrence. Joyce he worked in the Washington Mills, later learning the hatter’s trade — the design, manufacture and sale of hats and other headwear.
In 1877, Joyce and Maurice J. Curran founded the Curran & Joyce Company manufactures of soda water and ginger ale. They were also brothers-in-law, having married sisters, Abigail and Mary J. Morrison.
John’s business acumen ultimately made him one of the foremost financiers in the country. Joyce founded the Shawinigan Water & Power Company in Quebec, Canada and financed many of the suburban gas companies. He invested in King Gillette’s new safety razor later becoming vice president of Gillette Safety Razor Company. Joyce was also President of the Harvard Brewing Company of Lowell, MA.
In 1895, Joyce and his business partner, Curran, purchased an estate, named The Croft, from George W. W. Dove, son of John Dove co-founder of Smith and Dove mills. A “croft” is a Scottish term for a small enclosed field near a house or, not uncommonly, a small tenant farm.
Architect Lewis F. Dey of Philadelphia was commissioned to create plans for Ledgecroft. Built of Deer Island granite, the roof was a green Spanish tile with copper cornices. The twenty-two-room mansion had five bathrooms, several large fireplaces an open-curved main staircase, stained-glass window graces the dining room.
A curved porch and turret on the south corner afforded sweeping views to the Shawsheen River and meadows beyond which now sits Shawsheen Plaza.
Ledgecroft’s exterior was equally magnificent! A porte cochere at the front entry protected visitors from the elements and held a large open deck above. Behind the house was a large stone retaining wall built up against the embankment. A granite stairway led hearty climbers to the “Outlook” — a small gazebo at the crest of the hill. A six-car garage built of stucco with green roof tiles had a turntable for positioning vehicles into the stalls. The landscaping even included a tennis court!
The old brick Marland house, named The Lodge, continued to serve as the gatehouse for the estate. Completed in the spring of 1913, John’s dream was finally realized but sadly short-lived. He died at his Beverly Hills, California home in 1917. His wife Mary Jane died just two years later.
Over the next three decades the Castle passed among several owners.
On July 1, 1941 the property was sold to developers and was razed, block- by-block. Much of the interior woodwork, fireplaces and roof tiles were salvaged and resold. On Ledgecroft Castle’s wide footprint soon sat a 30-lot housing development.
Much that remains now of the former Joyce estate is the garage later converted into a private home. Some of the granite blocks can still be seen incorporated into garden walls and driveway boarders of the homes that developed over the ensuing ten years.
One other small and hidden square-acre gem also remains.
In September, 1996 the Andover Townsman announced that a town park honoring Ledgecroft would be dedicated as part of Andover’s 350th Anniversary celebration. Volunteers cleaned up the long-neglected area installing benches, perennial gardens and access for the handicapped.
Nestled adjacent to Atria’s Marland Place (the former Marland mill), Castle Park offers a woodsy, cool and shady spot sporting a picnic table beneath a row of huge old maples. A restive place to enjoy the Shawsheen River and embrace the tranquility!