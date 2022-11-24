Imagine a lush green lawn at the corner of Main and Chestnut Streets. Now imagine a stately home on the site of the ARCO building, today known as the Stephen Dinsmore / Captain Richardson home.
The Dinsmore house was the location for the formation of the Free Christian Society of Andover in 1846. Many charter members were drawn from the local churches.
The Dinsmore property was later acquired by the Richardson family who also owned the home on the southeast corner of Main and Chestnut Streets. Their pasture land on Chestnut and Bartlett Streets later became the Park.
That residential image was reality before all traces were erased in 1906.
The former home was torn down to make way for the ARCO building as well as the corner Press Building, built to house the Andover Press Company, one of the oldest printing establishments in America, first located on the PA campus, then moved to the Draper Building at 35 Main.
Plans for the Press Building were in the hands of local company Hardy and Cole. The site itself required leveling nearly six feet to street grade before construction could commence. At the time it was located on the main trolley line which was nine feet further out in the street than the line of the other buildings on the east side.
It took the Selectmen and a vote of Town Meeting to approve a cut down of Chestnut Street to a convenient grade.
However daunting the site preparation was, the real challenge turned out to be surviving public scrutiny.
In 1906, the Townsman reported on the dilapidated condition of the old Richardson house, crying out “for the investment of capital for the improvement of the corner and the town.” However, “to purchase the property was to be stamped by some people as crazy; to improve it was to occupy the chief cell in the asylum.”
To add fuel to the fire, a 1906 Letter to the Editor decried:
“Of all the monstrous piles of brick and mortar put together by mortal man, the building at the corner of Main and Chestnut Streets is the most monstrous. Planted in the mud, way below the level of either street bordering upon it, it looks as if it would sink away into the mire.”
“Built of common bricks and mortar, it is a disgrace to the town, and, if any more such structures are to be erected, a law should be passed at once assessing damages for the benefit of the community.”
Clearly, Andover folks didn’t hold back even then!
Thus began a campaign to counter the criticism.
“Strength and Permanency” were the two words used to describe the building. The Townsman argued that “the business of today can no longer be done with the conveniences of generations ago.” It was pointed out that the different grades of the streets put pressure on the Andover Press to support a solution, which end up ceding land to the town to make “Chestnut Street harmonious to Main Street.”
The building design was called a “dignified ornament to the business centre” that would be balanced by the interior amenities. Lowe’s drug store and a stationary store greeted the public on the first level. In addition to the new press equipment and “handsomely” appointed offices was a public space with writing tables and comfortable chairs for the public to use.
The opening of the Press Building on January 4, 1907, proved the naysayers wrong. Public tours were offered and tea and cake were served.
Through the years, the Press Building has been home to many businesses, proving the statement that “the march of business demands constant changes.” Downtown Andover is no exception.