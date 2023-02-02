Plans for addressing the “perennial problems” of the brook continued in 1936. To be successful, that meant dropping the brook three feet from Main Street to Morton Street, then lining it with concrete. The cost proved a deterrent, and improvements continued piecemeal, including the purchase of a pump for the center school to take care of overflow.
Roger’s Brook was in the news again in 1949 when a Ballardvale woman and her small son fell into the brook by the park. Selectmen considered a fence around the water or piping through the playstead, but postponed a final decision until the DPW could weigh in, though not in time for the Brook Street flooding during the 1954 hurricane.
1955 brought up the issue of a $200,000 bond to cover the installation of storm sewers and drains, some funds also to be covered by the state. Failing town meeting, new life came to the proposal as the state in November was ready to go forward. Town did approve its half in a special town meeting with a reduced cost of $175,000.
When State plans came up short on money the battle continued, with residents pleading for at least river cleanup of “debris of all description.” In 1959, demands were made to specify what specifically the $175,000 was going toward. The beginning of the 1960s showed the state and the town still at loggerheads….then came 1961 and 1962, until 1963 saw the first phase of the brook project with the installation of underground pipes.
At last, the project picked up speed with Phase 2 in 1968. Main Street was closed for four weeks. Changes took care of surface water problem in the Whittier and Chestnut Street areas. Seven-foot high pipes were buried underground for an additional 250 feet of drain pipes eliminating the possibility of open brook beds collecting stagnant water. In the Park, the brook was channeled through an underground pipe.
Although minor changes still needed to be completed under Phase 3, a Townsman headline in November, 1969, declared “Roger’s Brook Settles Down.”
Whew!
Environmentally, Rogers Brook is an important watershed, as an area of land where all water flows towards a common point.
Kiosks along the ballfields behind the Youth Center relate how a number of human activities including mill dams, flood plain impacts and runoff pollution have placed the brook on the state’s list of “quality impaired waterways.”
The main brook itself measures 1.5 miles in length and flows from South Main Street, through the Sanctuary on the Phillips Academy campus. The brook is also fed by two major tributaries that originate near Merrimack College and, south, near Rabbit Pond at PA. The watershed covers 2.14 square miles estimated to be roughly 1,035 football fields!
Water still flows under the streets downtown, popping up past The Park. A trickle on the PA campus in front of the Smith Athletic facility can also be seen.
Back where Roger lived, by School and Lupine Streets, resident Mary Byers Smith donated a small patch of land to AVIS in 1933. In 1960 AVIS gifted to the town this 0.7 parcel, now known as Roger’s Dell, to be managed in perpetuity by the Conservation Commission.
In 1984, Louise Van Everan formed a committee to clean up the property. And in 2021, high school student McKenna Allardi organized another cleanup as part of the school-sponsored Environmental Sustainability internship.
Today, walk along Morton Street, east of Bartlet, and you can hear the fast-moving water from two stormwater drains as it heads toward the PA campus. I say a silent hello to Roger whenever I go by. I like to think Roger is still making his presence known, securing his name forever in Andover history.