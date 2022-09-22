Andover has, from its earliest days, been home to cutting edge businesses. And many of those businesses were famous not just on a local, or national, scale but famous worldwide.
During the Revolutionary War, George Washington personally checked out the gunpowder produced at the gunpowder mill located near the junction of North Main and Stevens Streets. The mill ran day and night producing ammunition for the Continental Army. After an explosion in 1778, killing a several workers and destroying most of the mill, the owner, Samuel Phillips turned to the less risky business of making paper. Powdermill Square homes are located on this site today.
Not too many years later as we entered the Industrial Revolution, the Smith and Dove company which began in what is now the Shawsheen area, and later expanded in the Marland area of town, made flax yarn. During the Civil War, this company supplied linen thread for boots worn by Union soldiers.
By 1910, the American Woolen Company employed over 30,000 workers in its Wood Mill in Lawrence and was the largest woolen manufacturer in the world. At its peak during World War I, it supplied woolen overcoats for US soldiers-- due in large part to the foresight of its owner William Wood-- who bought and stored sufficient supplies of wool ahead of time. Shortly after, Wood transformed Frye Village in Andover into a model community, moving administrative offices and personnel to what was to become the new Shawsheen Village.
The rubber industry also had an important start in Andover. Henry Tyer left England as a young man in the 1850s and developed new patents in Ballardvale –at first making things like rubber cement and rubber overshoes. By the end of the 1800s, new products like hot water bottles, rubber ends for canes and crutches, tubing, and rubber bladders for footballs and other sporting goods were produced here. Also, during World War I, Andover products from Tyer Rubber were shipped to our military overseas. For the first time, leather boots were replaced with new “water-proof” rubber-soled footwear—certainly essential during the intense trench warfare of World War I.
Not twenty years later, Tyer Rubber which by then had moved to the building now known as Andover Commons on Railroad Street, was again winning prizes for its latest rubber products needed during World War II. Rubber pontoon boats, canvas and rubber outer wear such as army raincoats earned it the Army-Navy production war medal for several years.
As these industries, like most north east manufacturers in the late 1940s, and 1950’s became obsolete or moved to lower wage areas, Andover continued to attract new businesses.
An educated population and the development of the Interstate Highway System, especially Routes 495 and 93 in the late 1950s, made this an ideal area for the new electronics and technology companies looking outside big cities to locate.
Raytheon, which already had a presence in Andover, was well positioned to locate from the Shawsheen area in the old Wood Mill buildings on Haverhill Street, to its current location on Lowell Street. It’s Patriot missile program during the 1990s was famous worldwide.
Today, Raytheon is Andover’s largest employer with over 4700 employees. Next up are Phillips North America, Pfizer, Inc., Hewlett Packard, Smith & Nephew, Schneider Electric, Vicor, Putnam Investments, The Andover Companies, and Phillips Academy. These blue-chip science, technology, and education sectors, showcase this centuries’ Andover businesses.
This past year, Andover celebrated its 375th anniversary formally.
It is certainly true that Andover still “Thrives at 375”!