ANDOVER TOWNSMAN 22/10/27
EDITOR: Alexandra Nicolas, 417-529-8067
TEASER:
TEASER:
CENTERPIECE: 221110-news-casket >> Like any production it features a number of props, including one with a connection to Andover. The appearance of a real casket made by Titan Casket — whose founder and CEO, Scott Ginsberg lives in Andover — came as a surprise to Titan Casket's customers as well as Ginsberg. >> SENT at 10" + 3 photos
LEAD: 221110-news-massgov-final >> Healey wins for Mass governor; >> WADE -- 29" -- 1 mug >>sent
OFFLEAD: 221110-news-tramdufour >> Hopefully we'll have results in. >> DUP FROM ET TUESDAY NIGHT
BOTTOM: 221110-news-dizoglio >> sent by kirk
-------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 2 >> JUMPS, 123"
60" filler needed
--------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 3 >> LOCAL, COLOR, 69" - READY
221110-news-solar >> Town receives half a million to put solar array on top of elementary school. >> SENT at 8" + 1 photo
221110-news-cell >> After much grumping, Andover Select Board approves small cell installation that neighbors think is ugly. >> SENT at 14"
221110-news-flushing >> Hydrate flushing >> 3" + 2 pics
---------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 4 >> OPINION, 129" - READY
221110-opin-andoverstories >> SENT at 23" + 4 photos
221110-opin-atya >> SENT at 27"
221110-opin-edit > SENT at 17"
------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 5 >> LOCAL, COLOR, 70" - READY
221110-news-storywalk >> Taking a walk down the Sacred Heart Reservation trail in Andover can now serve as story time as well as the usual escape from the indoors >> SENT at 7" + 4 photos
221110-news-halloween >> Sixth-graders throw a party at YMCA FINA house >> SENT at 12" + 1 photo
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 6 >> OBITS/RECORD, 129'' - READY-ish
Obits coming Tuesday
221110-news-bestsellers >> SENT at 13"
221110-news-briefs >> SENT at 24"
filler--40"
221110-news-color >> Color at the polls on Election Day. Should include any noteworthy news at local polling places, if any, and if everything is calm we stick to flavor of the day. Democracy for the win. This story anchors the front page and only drops off A1 if we get true mass election chaos nationally. >> TERRY -- 28" -- 2 pics attached >>sent
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 7 >> PUZZLE/ 79" - READY-ish, but we may be short
221110-news-welfare >> The state is seeing a massive uptick in welfare fraud amid stepped-up efforts to prevent people from gaming public assistance programs. >> SENT at 20"
221110-news-fuelaid >> Massachusetts will receive nearly $160 million for LIHEAP grants, according to members of the state’s congressional delegation who pushed for the additional fuel assistance. That’s a huge increase over the $37 million the state was initially expecting to receive. >> SENT at 24"
221110-news-solar >> SENT at 17"
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 8 >> COLOR, SPORTS, 67" -- READY
LEAD
221110-spt-roundup .... the week in Andover High sports
w/art: attached
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 9 >> FP AD
--------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 10 >> ROP/CLASS/SPORTS -- READY
SECOND
221110-spt-football .... Andover football wins playoff opener
w/art: attached, lots if you want it
---------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 11 >> CLASSIFIED
--------------------------------------------------------------------
PAGE 12 >> FP REAL ESTATE
---------
221027-news-firefighter, written from a press release about an Andover firefighter graduating from a program.
221027-news-expansion, short story written from press release about a new building expansion in Industrial park + Life sciences devlopment at innovation park standalone pics in email
221027-news-scarecrows, copyblock about scarecrows on Main st, really just for the pictures.
221027-news-act, short story about Andover Community Trust and the help they can give residents with rent, mortgage and utilities.
221027-news-inn, short story Andover Inn reopens