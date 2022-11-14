THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Friendsgiving

Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.

12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $10

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour

Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.

2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.

6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club

Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!

6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Facts You Might Not Know About Thanksgiving

Come learn some things about Thanksgiving that may surprise you!

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

4th Tuesday of each month (September to June)

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Happy Thanksgiving

ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race

A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover

Register: www.feasterfive.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike

You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road

Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest

