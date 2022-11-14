THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Friendsgiving
Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.
12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour
Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.
6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of each month
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Facts You Might Not Know About Thanksgiving
Come learn some things about Thanksgiving that may surprise you!
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
4th Tuesday of each month (September to June)
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Happy Thanksgiving
ANDOVER: 35th Annual Feaster Five Road Race
A family-friendly race offers a 5K or 5 Mile route option, with all finishers receiving a Table Talk Apple Pie.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race starts in Shawsheen Square in Andover
Register: www.feasterfive.com
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Not Too Stuffed to Hike
You’ll feel better about that Thanksgiving indulgence if you come join us for a hike through the beautiful Harold Parker State Forest! Best for children ages 8+. We will be hiking for about 2 miles on moderate trails. Wear clothing for hiking; bring rain gear as appropriate. Pouring rain, snow, or ice cancels.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 305 Middleton Road
Info: 617-828-1728 / www.mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest