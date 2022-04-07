100 Years Ago—April 7, 1922
Discussion of the Shawsheen Village school problem occupied the greater part of the session when the school committee convened for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The committee has made a thorough survey of the situation but has been unable to find a suitable site for the proposed school-house. Because of this condition, no specific recommendation can be made in the article prepared for the town warrant.
The bodies of two West Newton boys who were drowned Sunday at Foster’s Pond were recovered before two o’clock Tuesday afternoon by the Andover police following a day of unsuccessful search on Monday. Three boys arrived by automobile at the pond on Sunday planning to spend several of their school days of their school vacation at the camp owned by Edward Carley situated on an inlet near the Wilmington shore. About noon the boys started out in a steel boat. When the middle of the pond was reached the boat filled with water and the boys were thrown into the water. The youngest swam to shore and attempted to find the others by swimming back to spot where the boat went down. Nightfall was near, he was alone and spent the night in the woods with a camp- fire. The next morning, he walked two miles to a gasoline station on the Reading Road in search of help.
75 Years Ago — April 3, 1947
A local man was taken into custody by Patrolman Robert Deyermond and Richard Sullivan when he was observed in the alley near Walter’s café. A locked box and a bottle of whiskey were found in the alley where the suspected man was overtaken. He pleaded not guilty to charges of drunkenness and breaking and entering, but was held in $1,300 bond. His case will come up Saturday.
A large brush fire rapidly spread over the fields on the Smith estate on Shawsheen Road Sunday afternoon, which, according to an observer, started when a passerby tossed a cigarette from his car. On Tuesday, Engines 1 and 3 and the ladder truck responded to a call at the Merrimack Card Clothing Company on Buxton Court when the dust in the grinding room caught fire.
50 Years Ago—April 6, 1972
After some 40 years as W.R. Hill hardware, the building at 45 Main St Andover has a new name and a new look about it. In November of 1971 the store was purchased by the T.J. Scanlon company of Lawrence and North Andover. An attempt has been made to departmentalize the merchandise so that shoppers can more quickly and easily find what they need.
Billy Marasco was first place winner in the recent Pinewood Derby conducted by cub pack 102 of the Bancroft school. Paul Hempstead was second and Eric Teichert, third.
Robert V. Deyermond, 91 Elm Street is in receipt of an appreciation note from President Nixon. The President signed response was for a message sent to the chief executive about his recent trip to China.
The Student Council of the Andover East Junior High will present its annual production this week. “Dear Ruth” directed by science teacher Robert King stars Cindy Harhen, and Steve Bradford with Natalie Gardner and Michael Krumpe in supporting roles. Others include Tracy Burns, Carol and Mike Doran, Sandra Dufresne, Jesus Gonzalez, Lori Gross, Carolyn Ramsdell and Robin Stupack.
25 Years Ago—April 13, 1972
While plans for expanding the middle schools, money and land for a new Senior Center and a rezoning proposal to allow assisted living facilities for the elderly highlight next week’s town meeting warrant for some residents several other articles could also have an impact on a number of residents.
Paul W Cronin and Andover selectman at age 25 state representative at 29 and the only Andover resident in recent times and possibly ever to represent the town in Washington as a member of Congress died of complications from a brain tumor Saturday April 5th at Mass General Hospital in Boston. He was 59.
Star Markets Co. Inc expanded on its commitment to bring its natural foods concept to Andover at a groundbreaking ceremony last Thursday April 3rd for its newest Wild Harvest natural Foods Market at 40 Railroad St. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately with plans to open in late summer of 1997. The site formerly was occupied by the Tyer Rubber Plant.