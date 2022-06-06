The Andover Cultural Council will be holding a public reception for it’s grant recipients 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at the Old Town Hall, 20 Main St.
According to Cultural Council Chair, Leslie Seaton Malis the event will include light refreshments and music from awardee Antoaneta Anguelova.
In February, the Andover Cultural Council announced the awarding of 15 grants totaling $12,550 for cultural programs taking place in Andover in 2022.
“It’s a competitive process, and decisions aren’t always easy,” said council chair Leslie Seaton Malis, via a press release. “But this year was notable in that we had some unusually fresh, original proposals that represented what we see as an exciting new wave of local cultural energy in town. We’re thrilled to be able to help support that energy and promote the further growth of our own local arts scene.”
The following 15 programs/organizations were awarded funds:
- Andover Choral Society — $500
- Andover Senior Center — $500
- Cazimi: A Creative Collaborative — $500
- Discovery Museum — $100
- Sapna Govindan/Samagata — $1,500
- Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild — $500
- Merrimack Valley Community Music School — $1,500
- New England Classical Singers — $800
- Peggy Rambach — $750
- The Firehouse Center for the Arts, Newburyport — $800
- Andover Center for History and Culture — $500
- Delvena Theatre Company — $500
- Matt York -$500
- Zograf Strings Quarterly — $1,500
- Andover Cultural Council — $2,100
For more information on the Andover Cultural Council visit: https://andoverculturalcouncil.org/about-us/