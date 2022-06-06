Tucked between the existing elementary school and the mounds of dirt where the new one will be, around 50 people gathered under a tent for the groundbreaking of the West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool projects.
While the weather refused to cooperate, the mood was hopeful and cheery.
“Despite the clouds and despite the rain it is a bright day because we are building an important new building for our town,” said Joel Blumstein, chairperson of the West Elementary and Shawsheen Building Committee.
Blumstein thanked those responsible for the project, saying there were more than 100 people who had had a significant impact on the project.
“Above all else I have learned how many people it takes with so many different skills so many different perspectives to build a new school.” said Blumstein.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan thanked Andover residents for their approval of the project.
“I am so grateful for the support of our taxpayers who stepped up in a very big way with their approval for this school.” Flanagan said. “We at Town Meeting last June, about an hour after asking taxpayers for $200 million for the budget and $175 million to fund our pension system asked them for another $152 million to go ahead and proceed with this project.”
Flanagan said despite this the project passed with around 90% approval.
The groundbreaking took small break from speeches for a performance by the West Elementary Grade Five Chorus of the song “Umbrella.”
The event also included speakers like Andover Public Schools Superintendent Magda Parvey and state Rep. Tram Nguyen.
“Today begins a new chapter for the families of Andover, one that I am so proud to be a part of, I can’t wait to welcome our youngest learners and staff into a new school building in the year.” Parvey said.