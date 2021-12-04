The temperature has turned cold, warm coats are out, Thanksgiving is behind us and Christmas is on the horizon.
With the winter high school sports preseason already underway, lets take a few moments to take one final look back at the fall sports season that just recently came to a close.
And what a fall it was for Andover High sports. The field hockey team dominated its way to another state title, swimmer Charlotte Moulson grabbed a pair of state titles and many other individuals shined on the fields, court and pool of the season.
So, lets take a look at some of the best moments from the 2021 fall season for the Golden Warriors:
Many felt Andover field hockey would have won the 2020 Division 1 state championship, had the postseason not been cancelled by COVID-19. In 2021, the Golden Warriors left no doubt.
Andover was unbeatable this fall, on the way to the Division 1 field hockey title. The Golden Warriors finished the season 21-0-1, outscoring opponents by a stunning 81-7 margin.
