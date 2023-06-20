Branden Pynn of Valicenti Pasta Farm in Hollis, New Hampshire, answers questions and helps customers.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Despite the rain, Gauette Farm of North Andover had a big selection of locally grown produce.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Pinwheels and wild flower seeds and some other fun stuff for the children at the Sidney’s Rainbows booth during the first week of the market.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Katie Carbone, left, and Lizzy George of Andover were on hand to answer questions about the Safe Streets program they are highlighting and fun stuff for the children.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Quinn Kellogg, right, of Tewksbury Honey explains about the light and dark honey to Lydia Sakakeeny of Andover and her children Vinny, 8, and Tessa, 11, during the first week of the Andover Farmers Market located outside South Church on Central Street. The market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will close on October 14.
TIM JEAN/Staff photos
Locally grown cherry tomatoes.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Mark Preble of Blisspoint Meadery explains the different mead they offer.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
A big selection of locally grown vegetables at Gauette Farm of North Andover were on hand.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Farmers Market opens
The Andover Farmers Market opened over the weekend.
Located outside South Church on Central Street the market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will close on October 14.