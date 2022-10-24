Editor, Townsman;
Perhaps the most important position in our state government is that of auditor.
However, it is a position that is often overlooked.
In a state where one party holds the majority of the power it is critical that we have an independent voice in this position. The auditor functions as a watch dog over government spending.
We need someone that is qualified to do that job, and not just a life-long politician looking to move up the ladder.
Anthony Amore has decades of experience as a federal investigator. He is highly qualified for the job.
I state this as a Certified Public Accountant, someone that has a solid understanding of audits and the importance of independence. On November 8 I ask you to join me in voting for the only qualified candidate for Auditor, Anthony Amore.
Kevin Dube, CPA, MST
North Andover, Ma.