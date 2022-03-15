To the Editor
Emily DiCesaro has been an active member of our community and schools for many years, and she will use that experience to hit the ground running as an effective member of the Andover School Committee.
I enthusiastically support her candidacy for elected office because I have seen her thoughtfulness, dedication and collaborative working style. She has coordinated important events and outreach in our schools, including taking leadership in initiatives that make all students feel welcome in our community regardless of culture or background.
Emily cares deeply about public schools, supports Andover’s hard-working educators, and recognizes a need to focus on student mental health as we all continue to navigate the effects of the pandemic. Her ability to balance competing priorities, listen to multiple viewpoints, and stay focused on students is what we need on the School Committee.
Please join me in voting for Emily DiCesaro on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Sara Wells Blais
Andover
