Editor, Townsman;
For the past seven years I have been a hospice volunteer and for the last six years have led over sixty Death Cafes — conversations about death and dying.
Based on numerous conversations, interactions, seminars I have attended, and strong personal beliefs, I think that terminally ill and mentally sound citizens of our Commonwealth should have the right and privilege to choose the option to end their life if their suffering becomes unbearable — with dignity, with forethought, with guidance from responsible practitioners.
Evidence from the other states allowing such rights proves beyond doubt that this is a sane, compassionate, and rational choice for those suffering from incurable, painful illnesses.
For those who do not wish such an end, that choice can be theirs. For those who do, this bill will ensure that we grant the ultimate liberty and freedom to those needing such a course.
The bill in our Legislature is called The End of Life Options Act (H.2381/S.1384). Please contact the Co-chairs of the HealthCare Financing Committee: Rep. John Lawn (john.lawn@mahouse.gov) and Sen. Cindy Friedman cindy.friedman@masenate.gov).
Urge them to pass the bill before the June 1st deadline, leaving enough time for the bill to be passed by the full Legislature in July before the session ends. I’d be glad and proud to have our state become the 11th one to legalize Death with Dignity.
Richard Davis,
Andover