ANDOVER
155 Chestnut St: Edward C. and Elizabeth H. Williams to Richard K. and Erin Taylor, $825,000
3 Moraine St: Roland A. Ahles to Menery Properties LLC, $520,000
17 Somerset Dr: Richard J. and Linda M. Kosinski to Keith F. and Sandra Best, $1,425,000
BOXFORD
No Transactions in this Town
DRACUT
6 Freedom Ct: Prime Group Inc to Peninnah Muiruri, $837,900
92 Harlem St: Calorea M. and Gerard A. Baron to Catherine Mbabazi and Sharlotte Ndabalinze, $650,000
1211 Hildreth St: M A&K A Romanowski IRT and Karen E. Coupal to James O. Ashey-Morin and Laura M. Hernandez, $450,000
76 Honora Ave: Carlos Castanaza-Zapata to Eliezer M. Laboy, $389,900
17 Horseshoe Rd: Armano Pietrina M Est and Grace Armano to Valdemar S. Darosa, $495,000
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 26: John Nojeim to Woodrick Clervil, $317,000
GEORGETOWN
5 Juniper Ln: 5 Juniper Ln Georgetown and Francis M. Mugford to Susan Grinblatas, $670,000
GROVELAND
23 Balch Ave: 23 Balch Avenue RT and Shirley M. Seavey to Jessica J. Hilton and Joel N. Tomchik, $455,000
6 Spring St: Sasha and Sasha C. Pugliese to Kelly A. and Timothy M. Lawler, $575,000
HAVERHILL
6 Bartlett Ave Unit 6: Harry Hesketh to Gisell Builes and Anthony Clayton, $260,000
31-33 Belmont Ave: My H. and Tony Le to 50 Greenville Street LLC, $507,000
Chadwick Rd: Frank A. Oberti to Pinnacle Builders LLC, $250,000
31 Dudley St: Elvinson R. Corporan to Jose Rozon, $600,000
22 Elmwood Ave: Robinson FT and Laura J. Burgess to Carey Sierra, $445,000
107 Front 9 Dr: Front Nine Drive LLC to Brenda K. and Mark D. Sleininger, $789,000
639 S Main St Unit 639: Brandilee M. and Kevin T. Kelly to Dorothy Soares-Timas, $370,000
10 Thorndike St: Basiliere Rita M Est and Velma J. Brison to Marlon Maddrey, $430,000
LAWRENCE
37 Lynn St Unit 37: Bassett FT and Christine Ronca to Vladimir A. Garcia, $300,000
93-95 Market St: Yves and Chantal Blanchet to Robinson V. Carmona, $750,000
48-50 Olive Ave: William Realty LLC to Hector Hiciano and Emmanuel H. Rodriguez, $680,000
17 Oregon Ave: Winwin Properties LLC to A&A Property Mgmt LLC, $400,000
41 Pembroke Dr: Valdez Enterprises LLC to Asheley Nival and Nelson Barrios, $475,000
49 Phillips St: Sandra and Alexandra Paredes to Diani Caceres-Gomez and Lisandra Duran, $700,000
66 Sylvester St Unit 66: Kevin J. Grasso to Irene Espinal, $340,000
63 Woodland St: Joldie A. Batista to Norberta and Luis E. Hernandez, $450,000
METHUEN
20 Aegean Dr Unit 10: AD Holdings LLC to Methuen Cmnty Tel Corp, $341,300
2-4 Anna Ter: Hyatt Jeffrey W Est and Sofia E. White to Nicolas Rodriguez-Ordonez and Inocencia A. Lopez-Guzman, $590,000
93 Camden St: Orlando L. Vicente to Maria N. Mendez-Mancebo and Franciely Vega-Mendez, $675,000
33 Cardinal Rd Unit 33: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Richard P. and Denise M. Cavalieri, $786,462
6 Chickadee Ct Unit 6: Toll MA Land 3 LP to 6 Chickadee Court RT and Martin J. Gaspar, $804,903
18 Constitution Way Unit A: Monique Papplardo to Maria A. Valecillos, $265,000
34 Copley Dr: Edward S. Raidy to Mario A. Dominguez, $750,000
5 Dexter St: Susan M. and Salvatore A. Blatti to Hugo Guzman-Amparo and Dinorah Nolberto, $615,000
6 Eagle Ln: Helio P. and Cindy M. Leal to Albidalia Vargas, $782,000
3 Garrison Cir: Wilfred P. Beliveau to Kristin J. and Roger R. Perkins, $462,000
214 Hampstead St: John J. and Joanne Byrnes to Yves Blanchet, $700,000
95-A N Lowell St: Barbara I. Bunker to Timothy Herman, $325,000
55 Oak St: Rosa Lopez and Christopher Robinson to Raphael Rodriguez and Barbara C. Ramos, $550,000
62 Olympic Village Dr: Gaccione 2022 T and Glen S. Gaccione to MJK FT and Robert J. Demers, $630,000
18 Sandra Ln: Jessica Gallant to Jose and Mercedes Valdez, $460,000
10 Wheeler St: Zambino Rocco E Est and Cheryl A. Platek to Irish Cottage Rest&Pub, $336,600
NORTH ANDOVER
50 Blue Ridge Rd: Robert T Scurfield RET and Robert T. Scurfield to HMCA LLC, $1,217,000
114 Cortland Dr Unit 114: 114 Cortland Drive RT and Elizabeth B. Lentini to Plansky FT and William M. Plansky, $835,000
19 Fernview Ave Unit 1: Matthew Stewart to Vincent Teguh-Prawira, $220,000
64 N Cross Rd: Kristine M. and Douglas S. Alexander to Andrea Ravenelle and Patrick Wilver, $1,201,200
79 Pleasant St Unit 1: John C Pressman RET and Sylvie Pressman to Jonathan C. and Krista Morton, $330,000
42 Prospect St: Thomas J. and Lisa M. Burke to Brian R. Dinapoli and Taylor M. Cocco, $490,000
32 S Cross Rd: Serhii M. and Yuliya I. Zhak to Ryan and Nicole Gendron, $970,000
44 Sherwood Dr: Laura M. Klimas to Jayesh and Damini Patel, $1,265,000
300 Sutton St: Grosveror RT and Anne Delano to Nancy Kariuki, $729,000
NORTH READING
12 Aldersgate Way: Eileen T. Kourkoulis to Jordi Jorda and An T. Bui, $1,600,000
SALISBURY
79 Central Ave: Ciaraldi RT and Louise A. Ciaraldi to Kenneth and Ariel Preedom, $435,000
3 Coulson Pratt Dr: Douglas and Nadeen Beliveau to Catherine L. and David E. Conway, $855,000
167 Elm St Unit K28: David and Lisa R. Graham to Allen J. Killeen, $120,000
595 N End Blvd Unit 5: David and Catherine L. Conway to Daniel F. and Dorna A. Walsh, $595,000
85-87 Railroad Ave: Marissa Sthilaire to Joseph R. Zisa, $108,000