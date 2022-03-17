ANDOVER
16 Balmoral St Unit 103: Chee S. Choong to Cathy L. Wang, $330,000
18 Dale St Unit 3C: Usman Fazli and Sara Dar to Sapna Thakuri and Rekhu Chhetri, $550,000
6 Starr Ave E: Jieh H. and Connie Y. Shyu to Michael C. Shyu and Jie Zhu, $779,900
7 Stevens Cir: Oleary FT and Toby C. Oleary to Adam R. and Kelly Stojanowski, $980,000
93 Summer St: Hannigen RT and Thomas D. Hannigen to David C. and Lorraine G. Mcbride, $690,000
29 Taylor Cove Dr Unit 29: Taylor Cove Dev LLC to Robert M. Cohen, $755,880
31 Topping Rd: Edward Burke to Sandya Arias, $480,000
2 Washington Ave: Michael L. Tapp and Annemieke Stonerock to Toby C. Oleary, $660,000
3 Willoughby Ln: Zhao D. Yang to Adam Buccieri, $400,000
BOXFORD
14 Kelsey Rd: Jason and Kelsey Lagross to Megan C. Skerry and Vincent Valant, $865,000
77 Main St: David Francoeur to Eric Czerlonka, $600,000
GEORGETOWN
16 Meadowview Rd: Christopher G. Charos to Anthony F. Barone and Maria Pardey-Barone, $830,000
GROVELAND
7 Burke St: 209 Gaston Street RT and Ann M. Repole to John J Mckeon T and Erica L. Mckeon, $605,000
92 Washington St: Paul Wilkinson to Robert E. and Tracey M. Webb, $517,000
HAVERHILL
27 14th Ave: Kristina Mcintosh to J Bradford Brooks and Lloyd Jeannings, $280,000
14 8th Ave: Sylvester FT and Kenneth R. Sylvester to Jade RT and Peter W. Cowden, $775,000
70 Crowell St: Theodore M. Nigro to Fe F. Nunez, $425,000
695 Crystal St: First Barron RT and Steven J. Barron to Alan Oram, $470,000
11 Cumberland Ave: JGO FT and Deborah Carson to John A. Lynch, $500,000
71 Greenough St Unit 71: Gina and Jeffrey Binda to Kenneth M. Chaple, $355,000
58 Howard St: MJNS Properties LLC to Elizabeth Dill and Stephen Sideris, $432,500
91 Howard St: Frank Marenghi RT and Frank Marenghi to Harutyun Yesayan, $489,000
394 Kingsbury Ave: Keith Zybert to Rachel J. and Tobias Thuerk, $775,000
36 Littlefield Ct Unit 36: Mary M. Manseau to Andrea M. and Kristopher M. Wagner, $320,000
35 Mercury Ter Unit 35: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Brandy Cruwys and Beth Haskell, $294,000
67 Merrimac Rd: Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Jonathan P. and Meagan C. Hickey, $632,500
101 N Broadway: Mary Good to Troy Irizarry and Heidy Munguia, $500,000
17 Northside Ct: Heather M. and William C. Keogh to Debby M. and Jeffrey T. Ledrew, $505,000
140 Old Ferry Rd Unit F: Osvaldo Negron to Alexander and Melissa J. Zylkuski, $256,000
19 Orchard Ave Unit J: Michael Devejian to Kaitlyn Cotter, $237,500
52 Salem St Unit B: Sisi Hldg LLC to Joseph M. Arutunian and Erica C. Racki, $420,176
34 Steeplechase Ct Unit 34: Andrea Wagner to Nicholas Tranghese, $255,000
214-220 Washington St: GDX RT and Robert J. Lapierre to Nana N. Osei, $678,500
458 Water St: Donald B. and Michelle A. Snow to Arthur W. and Michelle Parsons, $387,500
LAWRENCE
18-20 Conduit St: Conners Paula Est and James T. Conners to Jefri Liriano, $500,000
44 Durham St: Jose A. and Sandra E. Delcid to Olga M. Aragon-Delorenzo and Kelvin O. Lorenzo-Aragon, $384,000
65 Fern St: Javier and Atenaida Mendez to Delkis F. Delrosario, $600,000
13 Floral St: Craig and Amanda Mcdormand to Maria Anziani, $550,000
473 High St: Emmanuel Montealegre to Maria M. Terrero and Aleice Feliz, $480,000
27-29 Kenneth St: Empire Investments LLC to Robinson D. Aragones and Jeremy F. Matos-Paredes, $660,000
14 Louisberg St: Vilma Y. Ajanel to Karisa Ajanel, $430,000
30 S Broadway: Pemway RT and Linda Dargits to Castillo Invs I LLC, $415,000
14 Saratoga St: Maria A. Pereira to Castonguay Ventures LLC, $105,000
METHUEN
6 Anderson Dr: Virgilio and Evelin Velez to Teosvaldo A. Pepin, $582,000
2 Ashton Pl: Anavel L. Cuevas to Erick Lora-Lopez and Alexandra Vilorio-Reyes, $680,000
25 Bridge St: Ranger Blue RT and David C. Dinatale to Maria Chavez, $500,000
58 Christopher Dr Unit 58: Gary M Comins T 2021 and Claudia Comins to Victor L. Betances-Payamps, $325,000
89 Clayton Ave: Elaine M. Boucher to Evelin Velez, $500,000
83 Comet Rd: Thai Nguyen and Anh V. Dang to Pedro A. Trinidad and Daphne Robles, $493,000
52 Hidden Rd: Wilbur and Wendy Liu to Chloe Nichols and Matthew Bennett, $591,000
11 Hummingbird Way Unit 11: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Patuto RT and Patrick Patuto, $793,236
4 Lindsay Ln: Andrew C. and Jennifer B. Black to Matthew and Sheri Birmingham, $824,000
97 Phoebe St Unit 97: Toll MA Land 3 LP to John J. Sullivan and Anne Gilberte-Sullivan, $829,371
207 Pleasant Valley St: Dennis Perry and Judith A. Levesque to Juan P. Leiniz-Gomez and Yokasta Leiniz, $565,000
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 1-205: Emily K. Manzik to Ayushka Shrestha, $335,000
18 Sugar Pine Ln: David J. Randolph and Laura R. Murphy to Adam Randolph, $400,000
58-1/2 Union St: Timothy D. Sullivan to Matthew C. and Kimberly A. Rykaczewski, $415,000
45 Washington St Unit 94: Barbara E. Denuzzio and Linda M. Campus to Jesse L. and Stephanie R. Calnan, $250,000
NORTH ANDOVER
6 Bixby St Unit 6: William Oconnor to Mark Atwater, $310,000
38 Ciderpress Way Unit 38: Carol A. Buscanera to Leonard C. Harris, $243,700
44 Compass Pt Unit 44: Pavan Panchapakeshan and Deepti Ananya Sridhar to Bhakti Patel, $601,000
300 Dale St: Wendy E. Smith to Madison R. Gleason and Michael D. Gallagher, $538,000
1401 Great Pond Rd Unit 8: Ronald M. Cuscia to Caitlin Collins, $400,000
148 Main St Unit C440: M A Lucille Conaton IRT and John Conaton to Louis Difiore, $284,000
173 Main St Unit 3: Barbara R Raynes RETrust and Louis T. Ouellette to Paul H. Sangree and Irene H. Bagdoian, $270,000
4 Stacy Dr: Marilyn J. Luther to Pasquerella FT and Julie A. Gregory, $242,000
45 Sugarcane Ln: Nicholas and Pepron A. Dinatale to Nicole and James Brooks, $1,110,000
1 Walker Rd Unit 11-8: Juan M. Cid and Jessie R. Cashins to Carlotta M. Woods, $300,000
2 Walker Rd Unit 11: Button Gary C Est and Corinne E. Button to Denise C. and Danielle K. Conceison, $300,000
NORTH READING
10 Crestwood Rd: Michael J. Conley and US Bank NA to US Bank NA Tr, $775,000
14 Kristyn Ln: David C. and Lorraine G. Mcbride to Brian and Amanda Gilbert, $895,000
24 Mid Iron Dr Unit 24: Richard J. and Patricia L. Spry to Michael W. and Paula J. Walsh, $835,000
SALISBURY
111 Beach Rd Unit 11: Susan Mcintire-Kaplan to Babubhai G. and Shantaben B. Patel, $340,000
3 Bridge Rd Unit C4: 4 Beach Road LLC to Ronnie and Scott Mckay, $462,500
73 Folly Mill Rd: 73 Folly Mill Road RT and William A. Kilkelly to Caitlin Realty LLC, $135,000
4 Sawyer Ln Unit A: Mary C Heneghan RET and John P. Doherty to Martin E. and Susan N. Levenson, $625,000
