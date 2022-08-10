ANDOVER

17 Abbot Bridge Drive: Hard Work LLC to David W. Irwin and Amy Bilodeau, $1,210,000

15 Balmoral St. Unit 15: Joanne Pratt to Mitchell Alves and Elizabeth Buhl, $410,000

9 Delphi Circle: Derek R. and Amie M. Weber to Erin Rewalt and Mary M. Creamer, $852,000

4 Francis Drive Unit 302: June Bug RT and Janet Ghiozzi to Mary J Mclaughlin RET and Matthew Mclaughlin, $450,000

10 Harding St.: Sanfield Rich RT and Ronald D. Sanfield to Jessica L. Donahue and Kent A. Fournier, $676,000

3 Miles Circle: Jay R. and Patricia J. Schwartz to Hani Elkotory and Alshaimaa Elakkad, $699,900

23 Mohawk Road: Silvestro Phyllis A Est and Donna Silvestro to Thomas M. Walsh, $527,500

142 North St.: 142 North Street CBC LLC to Steven and Renata Roddy, $1,613,584

46 Porter Road: Glenn and Laurie Verrette to Yan Ren, $2,760,000

BOXFORD

25 Burning Bush Drive: Phyllis C. and Stephen M. Camara to John J. Liston, $910,000

10 Macdonald Drive: Holly B. and Lawrence J. Draginich to Caitlin and Matthew S. Lausier, $850,000

21 Stage Coach Road: Elizabeth A. and Karl S. Chopelas to Amanda and Timothy Mclennan, $620,000

232 Washington St.: James M. and Nicole Payne to Joseph Macgilvray and Altino Medeiros, $825,000

DRACUT

173-A Amesbury St.: Jennifer James and Jo Anne Castelo to Ajaykumar J. and Parulben A. Patel, $491,000

93 Cart Path Road: Christopher and Lindsay M. Reed to Daphne and Allens R. Icart, $740,000

31 Hidden Road: Germain J. and Veronique D. Seac to Eva Moscat and Jorge Ceballos, $770,000

52 Malwood Ave.: Blazen Wood RT and Kathleen M. Grisley to Kevin and Steven Ramirez, $595,000

675 Robbins Ave. Unit 4: Jazmine S. Mar to Moheb Ramzy-Garas, $287,000

33 Sue Ann Drive: Kerrie M. Garvey to Amanda Lavalley, $540,000

95 Tennis Plaza Road Unit 24: Joseph A. and Katherine B. Caira to Nancy E. Noyes and Bruce F. Offhaus, $335,000

GEORGETOWN

21 Pillsbury Lane: Jill E. and Joshua Shaul to Christopher and Katherine Tuttle, $975,000

2 Silver Mine Lane: Christopher J. and Katherine H. Tuttle to David Doucette and Emily Dow, $725,000

GROVELAND

156 Washington St.: Jeannine M. Gaudreau and Thomas L. Milius to Jason and Jennie Hackett, $709,900

HAVERHILL

3 Allen St.: Bryan Mason to Elsio Julia, $745,000

2 Altamont St.: Thomas Richard to Danielle Taylor and Wander A. Tejeda, $599,000

59 Arlington St. Unit 2: Robin R. Redman to Jitendra Shrestha, $225,000

101 Ferry Road Unit 101: David S. Mitchell to Benny Bido and Martha E. Palacios, $400,000

2 Lafayette Square: OCP Realty LLC to 245 Stage Road LLC, $1,275,000

26 Lexington Ave.: David P. and Sally A. Teague to Justin and Rebekah Michienzi, $540,000

141 Lowell Ave.: Frank L. and Jody L. Palaria to Aimee E. Ellenwood and Evena A. Tines, $630,000

17 Lyons Farm Road: Lisa M. London and Jeffrey S. Quaglietta to Gary and Meryl Montalto, $774,000

30 Morgan Drive Unit 30: Jason M. Burke to Timothy Floyd, $336,000

57 Mount Dustin Ave.: Devin M. Haddock and Jason P. Marcotte to Patrick Hanlin and Serena Nelson, $435,000

117 Portland St.: Schadrac Desrosiers to Quezada Painting&Carpen and Tulio Quezada, $700,000

193 River St.: Lemec Investments LLC to Victor Mejia, $565,000

56 S Prospect St. Unit 56: Joseph L. and Maria D. Randazza to Lindsay Chase, $360,000

41 Smiley Ave.: Joshua F. and Stacey B. Williams to Luis M. Santiago, $430,000

9 Thorndike St.: Mahoney William L Est and Terry Mahoney to Brenda Nunez, $480,000

6 W Parish Ridge Road: Celeste and Francisco Frias to Dick M. Manumbu and Selina Dick-Manumbu, $620,000

LAWRENCE

67 Amherst St.: Macpherson FT and Marilyn J. Abate to Jaime L. Melendez, $425,000

75-77 Coolidge St.: Eric J. and Susan M. Carpenter to Elia S. Aybar, $530,000

204 Cypress Ave.: Luz N. Medina to Hidalka Batista-Diaz, $560,000

530 Essex St.: DLC Phase Three LLC to Gomez&Paulino LLC, $800,000

42 Eutaw St.: Alberto Santana to Orlando J. Castillo and Yoady D. Munoz-Ynoa, $560,000

626-628 Haverhill St.: Agenol and Jacqueline A. Horton to Robert Rodrigues-Rosario and Jonathan Aquino, $656,000

324-326 High St.: Vladimir A. Garcia to Ramon A. Rosario and Maria Hidalgo-Pena, $675,000

159 Park St.: Tammy M. Ortega and Shawna M. Cruz to Julio R. Tejeda-Medina and Arisleydi E. Detejeda, $610,000

18 Rollins St.: Louise M. Santomassimo to Idalio Guzman and Michael Reinoso, $310,000

99 Saratoga St.: Irene A. Tamariz to Jose R. Mendoza and Geraldo Jimenez-Roberto, $498,000

41 Summer St.: Simona E. Sanchez to Jefri Liriano, $675,000

5 Thomas Road: Gaetana Palermo to Justin Morelli and Kiera Macdonald, $450,000

METHUEN

2 Barrett Circle: Michael S. Holleran to Michael S. Holleran and Gail Newton, $350,000

32 Booth Road: Joseph Yadao and Donna L. Soukaras-Yadao to Emil and Hilda A. Queliz, $530,000

4 Bramble Hill Road: Harvey M. and Genevieve G. Marks to Lerithenna K. Mak and Berta L. Leiva, $740,000

3 Chickadee Court Unit 3: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Hamlet R. and Durys I. Hidalgo, $737,749

43 Chippy Lane: Dorothy A. Thuillier to Brian H. Nguyen and Jenny T. Le, $480,700

11 Cooper Lane: Jr Builders Inc to Josue A. and Kristina A. Oyola, $885,000

14 Cross Ave.: Stephen J. and Lynn E. Bowen to Janna Dominguez, $430,000

21 Hampshire Road Unit 212: Steven and Kathleen Morgano to Kenneth Celano, $280,000

284 Hampshire Road: Laliberte RT and Susan M. Forrest to Susan M. Forrest, $180,000

106 Harris St.: Josue and Kristina A. Oyola to Brittney Nash and David Allmendinger, $660,000

24 Jefferson Road: Daniel J. and Michele E. Small to Evens Garcon and Mirlande Prince-Garcon, $635,000

2-4 Linda Ave.: M&W Perry RET and Mark D. Perry to Sibely Rivas, $715,000

80 Lowell St.: Arrowpoint Methuen LLC and Spire Enterprises LLC to Vine Realty Group LLC, $2,505,000

386 Merrimack St. Unit 3D: Bellazar Properties LLC to Merrimack Vly Pain Mgmt, $750,000

386 Merrimack St. Unit 3C: Bellazar Properties LLC to Merrimack Vly Pain Mgmt, $750,000

32 Newhill Road: Joseph G Dambrosio RET and Joseph G. Dambrosio to Christian A. Imaicela and Angel P. Quezada, $585,000

246 Pelham St.: Haney Christopher M Est and Morgan E. Haney to Shaun M. Morin, $310,000

31 Pinewood Road: Angela Buckley to Yasmin Dube, $490,000

19 Union St.: Renay E. Labonte to Michael Gay, $410,000

14 Valley View Way: Tseng 2016 T and Tsiming Tseng to Hiu H. Lee, $860,200

128 Weybossett St.: Chester P. Kozdra and Loancare LLC to FNMA, $323,486

NORTH ANDOVER

112 Abbott St.: John J. and Debra L. Leblanc to Hannah and Justin I. Monza, $901,112

200 Chestnut St.: Daniel J. and Heather M. Ryan to Thomas M. and Nicole M. Carter, $1,060,000

223 Chestnut St.: Mark D. and Jennifer A. Cordes to Thomas Losonezy and Audrey Strahl, $1,350,000

554 Foster St.: Courtney Rodrigues and Adam Thorton to Martin J. Glynn, $500,000

Frye Meadow: Alison J. Novello to Trustees Of Reservations, $87,000

40 Hitching Post Road: Karl J. and Cynthia A. Pessinis to Kenneth and Hana S. Deroche, $1,535,000

30 Keyes Way: Eugene and Christine Garcia to Ted Gould, $1,350,000

25 Mill Road: 25 Mill Road RT and George T. Russo to Harold D. and Deborah J. Chasse, $1,065,000

24 Norman Road: Anne Dowling to Jack Rooney and Amy Stone, $690,000

210 Osgood St.: Barbara R. Call to Luke Somers and Ashley Mueskes, $520,000

133 Pleasant St. Unit 1: Carolina and Iracema Brazdaluz to Michael D. and Meghan Testa, $369,900

28 Quail Run Road: Dewhurst NT and Lesley Sklar to Gretta A. Mierley, $890,000

1469 Salem St.: Neil and Lorrie Odams to Andrew S. and Patricia A. Swierk, $785,000

23 Tanglewood Lane: Glenn A. and Ellen P. Mcintyre to Jon and Kristen Winham, $995,000

NORTH READING

2 Carriage Way: Wei H. Chen to Michael Pescione, $715,000

167 Central St.: Geroge H. and Jerilyn T. Walden to Joseph J. Pellicano, $551,786

21 Pine Ridge Road: Mark V. and Dale E. Moise to David Barboza and Molly Corcoran, $1,067,000

11 Rodgers Circle: Laura A. Debenedictis to Robert W. Celona, $490,000

SALISBURY

9 Atlantic Ave. Unit 5: Barton FT and Daniel C. Barton to Shannon R. Ouellette and Marc Kibort, $750,000

2 Black Snake Road: Giampa Dorothy Est and Paul Kohan to Marcus D. and Marianina M. Stewart, $464,000

35 High St.: Mario A. Carnevale to Victor L. Bulgala, $400,000

148 Lafayette Road: Bruce E. Rines to Lafayette Development LLC, $375,000

150 Lafayette Road: Bruce E. Rines to Lenahan Int and William P. Lenahan, $25,000

