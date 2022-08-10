ANDOVER
17 Abbot Bridge Drive: Hard Work LLC to David W. Irwin and Amy Bilodeau, $1,210,000
15 Balmoral St. Unit 15: Joanne Pratt to Mitchell Alves and Elizabeth Buhl, $410,000
9 Delphi Circle: Derek R. and Amie M. Weber to Erin Rewalt and Mary M. Creamer, $852,000
4 Francis Drive Unit 302: June Bug RT and Janet Ghiozzi to Mary J Mclaughlin RET and Matthew Mclaughlin, $450,000
10 Harding St.: Sanfield Rich RT and Ronald D. Sanfield to Jessica L. Donahue and Kent A. Fournier, $676,000
3 Miles Circle: Jay R. and Patricia J. Schwartz to Hani Elkotory and Alshaimaa Elakkad, $699,900
23 Mohawk Road: Silvestro Phyllis A Est and Donna Silvestro to Thomas M. Walsh, $527,500
142 North St.: 142 North Street CBC LLC to Steven and Renata Roddy, $1,613,584
46 Porter Road: Glenn and Laurie Verrette to Yan Ren, $2,760,000
BOXFORD
25 Burning Bush Drive: Phyllis C. and Stephen M. Camara to John J. Liston, $910,000
10 Macdonald Drive: Holly B. and Lawrence J. Draginich to Caitlin and Matthew S. Lausier, $850,000
21 Stage Coach Road: Elizabeth A. and Karl S. Chopelas to Amanda and Timothy Mclennan, $620,000
232 Washington St.: James M. and Nicole Payne to Joseph Macgilvray and Altino Medeiros, $825,000
DRACUT
173-A Amesbury St.: Jennifer James and Jo Anne Castelo to Ajaykumar J. and Parulben A. Patel, $491,000
93 Cart Path Road: Christopher and Lindsay M. Reed to Daphne and Allens R. Icart, $740,000
31 Hidden Road: Germain J. and Veronique D. Seac to Eva Moscat and Jorge Ceballos, $770,000
52 Malwood Ave.: Blazen Wood RT and Kathleen M. Grisley to Kevin and Steven Ramirez, $595,000
675 Robbins Ave. Unit 4: Jazmine S. Mar to Moheb Ramzy-Garas, $287,000
33 Sue Ann Drive: Kerrie M. Garvey to Amanda Lavalley, $540,000
95 Tennis Plaza Road Unit 24: Joseph A. and Katherine B. Caira to Nancy E. Noyes and Bruce F. Offhaus, $335,000
GEORGETOWN
21 Pillsbury Lane: Jill E. and Joshua Shaul to Christopher and Katherine Tuttle, $975,000
2 Silver Mine Lane: Christopher J. and Katherine H. Tuttle to David Doucette and Emily Dow, $725,000
GROVELAND
156 Washington St.: Jeannine M. Gaudreau and Thomas L. Milius to Jason and Jennie Hackett, $709,900
HAVERHILL
3 Allen St.: Bryan Mason to Elsio Julia, $745,000
2 Altamont St.: Thomas Richard to Danielle Taylor and Wander A. Tejeda, $599,000
59 Arlington St. Unit 2: Robin R. Redman to Jitendra Shrestha, $225,000
101 Ferry Road Unit 101: David S. Mitchell to Benny Bido and Martha E. Palacios, $400,000
2 Lafayette Square: OCP Realty LLC to 245 Stage Road LLC, $1,275,000
26 Lexington Ave.: David P. and Sally A. Teague to Justin and Rebekah Michienzi, $540,000
141 Lowell Ave.: Frank L. and Jody L. Palaria to Aimee E. Ellenwood and Evena A. Tines, $630,000
17 Lyons Farm Road: Lisa M. London and Jeffrey S. Quaglietta to Gary and Meryl Montalto, $774,000
30 Morgan Drive Unit 30: Jason M. Burke to Timothy Floyd, $336,000
57 Mount Dustin Ave.: Devin M. Haddock and Jason P. Marcotte to Patrick Hanlin and Serena Nelson, $435,000
117 Portland St.: Schadrac Desrosiers to Quezada Painting&Carpen and Tulio Quezada, $700,000
193 River St.: Lemec Investments LLC to Victor Mejia, $565,000
56 S Prospect St. Unit 56: Joseph L. and Maria D. Randazza to Lindsay Chase, $360,000
41 Smiley Ave.: Joshua F. and Stacey B. Williams to Luis M. Santiago, $430,000
9 Thorndike St.: Mahoney William L Est and Terry Mahoney to Brenda Nunez, $480,000
6 W Parish Ridge Road: Celeste and Francisco Frias to Dick M. Manumbu and Selina Dick-Manumbu, $620,000
LAWRENCE
67 Amherst St.: Macpherson FT and Marilyn J. Abate to Jaime L. Melendez, $425,000
75-77 Coolidge St.: Eric J. and Susan M. Carpenter to Elia S. Aybar, $530,000
204 Cypress Ave.: Luz N. Medina to Hidalka Batista-Diaz, $560,000
530 Essex St.: DLC Phase Three LLC to Gomez&Paulino LLC, $800,000
42 Eutaw St.: Alberto Santana to Orlando J. Castillo and Yoady D. Munoz-Ynoa, $560,000
626-628 Haverhill St.: Agenol and Jacqueline A. Horton to Robert Rodrigues-Rosario and Jonathan Aquino, $656,000
324-326 High St.: Vladimir A. Garcia to Ramon A. Rosario and Maria Hidalgo-Pena, $675,000
159 Park St.: Tammy M. Ortega and Shawna M. Cruz to Julio R. Tejeda-Medina and Arisleydi E. Detejeda, $610,000
18 Rollins St.: Louise M. Santomassimo to Idalio Guzman and Michael Reinoso, $310,000
99 Saratoga St.: Irene A. Tamariz to Jose R. Mendoza and Geraldo Jimenez-Roberto, $498,000
41 Summer St.: Simona E. Sanchez to Jefri Liriano, $675,000
5 Thomas Road: Gaetana Palermo to Justin Morelli and Kiera Macdonald, $450,000
METHUEN
2 Barrett Circle: Michael S. Holleran to Michael S. Holleran and Gail Newton, $350,000
32 Booth Road: Joseph Yadao and Donna L. Soukaras-Yadao to Emil and Hilda A. Queliz, $530,000
4 Bramble Hill Road: Harvey M. and Genevieve G. Marks to Lerithenna K. Mak and Berta L. Leiva, $740,000
3 Chickadee Court Unit 3: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Hamlet R. and Durys I. Hidalgo, $737,749
43 Chippy Lane: Dorothy A. Thuillier to Brian H. Nguyen and Jenny T. Le, $480,700
11 Cooper Lane: Jr Builders Inc to Josue A. and Kristina A. Oyola, $885,000
14 Cross Ave.: Stephen J. and Lynn E. Bowen to Janna Dominguez, $430,000
21 Hampshire Road Unit 212: Steven and Kathleen Morgano to Kenneth Celano, $280,000
284 Hampshire Road: Laliberte RT and Susan M. Forrest to Susan M. Forrest, $180,000
106 Harris St.: Josue and Kristina A. Oyola to Brittney Nash and David Allmendinger, $660,000
24 Jefferson Road: Daniel J. and Michele E. Small to Evens Garcon and Mirlande Prince-Garcon, $635,000
2-4 Linda Ave.: M&W Perry RET and Mark D. Perry to Sibely Rivas, $715,000
80 Lowell St.: Arrowpoint Methuen LLC and Spire Enterprises LLC to Vine Realty Group LLC, $2,505,000
386 Merrimack St. Unit 3D: Bellazar Properties LLC to Merrimack Vly Pain Mgmt, $750,000
386 Merrimack St. Unit 3C: Bellazar Properties LLC to Merrimack Vly Pain Mgmt, $750,000
32 Newhill Road: Joseph G Dambrosio RET and Joseph G. Dambrosio to Christian A. Imaicela and Angel P. Quezada, $585,000
246 Pelham St.: Haney Christopher M Est and Morgan E. Haney to Shaun M. Morin, $310,000
31 Pinewood Road: Angela Buckley to Yasmin Dube, $490,000
19 Union St.: Renay E. Labonte to Michael Gay, $410,000
14 Valley View Way: Tseng 2016 T and Tsiming Tseng to Hiu H. Lee, $860,200
128 Weybossett St.: Chester P. Kozdra and Loancare LLC to FNMA, $323,486
NORTH ANDOVER
112 Abbott St.: John J. and Debra L. Leblanc to Hannah and Justin I. Monza, $901,112
200 Chestnut St.: Daniel J. and Heather M. Ryan to Thomas M. and Nicole M. Carter, $1,060,000
223 Chestnut St.: Mark D. and Jennifer A. Cordes to Thomas Losonezy and Audrey Strahl, $1,350,000
554 Foster St.: Courtney Rodrigues and Adam Thorton to Martin J. Glynn, $500,000
Frye Meadow: Alison J. Novello to Trustees Of Reservations, $87,000
40 Hitching Post Road: Karl J. and Cynthia A. Pessinis to Kenneth and Hana S. Deroche, $1,535,000
30 Keyes Way: Eugene and Christine Garcia to Ted Gould, $1,350,000
25 Mill Road: 25 Mill Road RT and George T. Russo to Harold D. and Deborah J. Chasse, $1,065,000
24 Norman Road: Anne Dowling to Jack Rooney and Amy Stone, $690,000
210 Osgood St.: Barbara R. Call to Luke Somers and Ashley Mueskes, $520,000
133 Pleasant St. Unit 1: Carolina and Iracema Brazdaluz to Michael D. and Meghan Testa, $369,900
28 Quail Run Road: Dewhurst NT and Lesley Sklar to Gretta A. Mierley, $890,000
1469 Salem St.: Neil and Lorrie Odams to Andrew S. and Patricia A. Swierk, $785,000
23 Tanglewood Lane: Glenn A. and Ellen P. Mcintyre to Jon and Kristen Winham, $995,000
NORTH READING
2 Carriage Way: Wei H. Chen to Michael Pescione, $715,000
167 Central St.: Geroge H. and Jerilyn T. Walden to Joseph J. Pellicano, $551,786
21 Pine Ridge Road: Mark V. and Dale E. Moise to David Barboza and Molly Corcoran, $1,067,000
11 Rodgers Circle: Laura A. Debenedictis to Robert W. Celona, $490,000
SALISBURY
9 Atlantic Ave. Unit 5: Barton FT and Daniel C. Barton to Shannon R. Ouellette and Marc Kibort, $750,000
2 Black Snake Road: Giampa Dorothy Est and Paul Kohan to Marcus D. and Marianina M. Stewart, $464,000
35 High St.: Mario A. Carnevale to Victor L. Bulgala, $400,000
148 Lafayette Road: Bruce E. Rines to Lafayette Development LLC, $375,000
150 Lafayette Road: Bruce E. Rines to Lenahan Int and William P. Lenahan, $25,000