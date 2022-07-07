ANDOVER
121 Andover St: Michael Scott Dev LLC to Andrew and Kathryn E. Hannigan, $1,550,000
97 Argilla Rd: Soelch RET and Michael R. Soelch to Brian Ferla, $1,350,000
20 Avon St: Pace Kennaway FT and Scott W. Pace to Mary E. Ferguson and Ronald J. Bisio, $905,750
117 Bellevue Rd: JAM RT LLC to VAS Realty LLC, $730,000
51 County Rd: Old County Road RT and Steven Hinman-Gibson to Sai Builders LLC, $385,000
366 High Plain Rd: A&T Levay RT and Terry Levay to Robert J. and Allison Sawtelle, $1,005,000
49 Juniper Rd: Sam K. and Samuel K. Haslam to Kevin W. and Jacklyn D. Foley, $1,010,000
13 Kathleen Dr: Kenneth and Kristen G. Aulbach to Joshua and Jamie Caplan, $1,200,000
100-1/2 Main St Unit M: Bruno Michael H Est and Joann Ouellette to Robert and Stacia Murphy, $275,000
3 Meadow View Ln: Neil Kirby and Kathleen Mccarthy-Kirby to Anh and Ngoc Nguyen, $1,615,000
5 Meadow View Ln: Jennifer L Fantozzi RET and Louis R. Fantozzi to New England Blosson LLC, $1,520,000
7-R Pettingell Rd: PD Building LLC to Brian and Krista Toomey, $1,403,036
176 River Rd: Ruffian LLC to Plover Capitol LLC, $2,150,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2104: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Isabelle Defraia RET and Isabelle Defraia, $563,135
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2201: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Carol A Durfee LT and Carol A. Durfee, $587,555
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2109: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Jose I. and Judith E. Ramirez, $531,635
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2103: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Stefan and Marian J. Feltens, $504,320
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2107: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Sean P. Szekely, $465,005
10 Timothy Dr: Marshal S. and Robyn A. Grant to Mary Fracchia and Michael Goddard, $1,005,900
76 Wild Rose Dr: Maryann G. Uggerholt to Dylan Ethan LLC, $685,000
4 Windemere Dr: Edward A. and Leslie A. Noymer to Brian M. and Ashley E. Almendinger, $990,000
BOXFORD
12 Gunnison Rd: Jennifer and Roger K. Barraclough to Daniel J. and Kathryn P. Gormally, $1,060,000
427-B Ipswich Rd: Karla and Kim T. Smith to Ann Perrotti and Paul M. Perz, $2,000,000
47-A Pond St: Brian K. and Jeanne Chapman to Dennis A. and Kathryn D. Barton, $920,000
DRACUT
115 Amesbury St: Alyssa M. and Adam R. Sebastian to Timothy R. Mitchell, $502,500
833 Broadway Rd: Middlesex Bldg Assoc LLC to Valerie A. Caprigno, $654,157
55 Elm St: Robert A. Cloutier and Jessica Couture to Kevin and Katie Staubin, $560,000
12 Greenridge Rd: Lawless 2022 T and Eric J. Lawless to Liza J. and Ashley L. Guzman, $560,000
100 Merrimack Ave Unit 84: Anthony Dalleva to Kelly Costedio, $425,000
100 Merrimack Ave Unit 163: Bartholomew Crawford and June J. Murray to Jessica and Karl Souffrant, $380,000
15 Wildwood St Unit 11: Brunno D. Deoliveira to Benjamin Martin, $208,500
GEORGETOWN
No Transactions in this Town
GROVELAND
780 Salem St: John M. Brophy and Rachel Lockhart-Brophy to Kelly Moosman and Ron Normand, $660,000
HAVERHILL
31-33 Ashland St Unit 3: Karla E. Perez to Yerina P. Quezada-Veras, $327,500
14-16 Bedford St: Lambros D. and Maria Vourtsas to Jarolina Nolberto-Reyes and Roger A. Rodriguez, $700,000
122 Cedar St: Ellen L. and John Fotino to Yunior Caballero, $690,000
378 Farrwood Dr Unit 378: Diane M. and Harry D. Porter to Bernard R. and Janice Avey, $330,000
89 Freemont St: Kimberly N. and Tyler J. Thistlewood to Robert J. Hayes and Jacqueline M. Stone, $610,000
55 Front 9 Dr: Kelly J. and Robert W. Blackburn to Mary L. Mitchell, $760,000
25 Gilbert Ave: Maria Alvarado to Eduardo H. Constanta-Baez and Herminio Constanza, $595,000
27 James Ave: Hussey Jean L Est and Patricia A. Hawkins to Jessica and Matthew Hubert, $535,000
76 Lincoln Ave: Mark S. and Michelle R. Fleming to Brahian Fana and Mariannys Zabala, $500,000
532 Main St Unit 1: Estella Y. and Shao T. Peng to Jordan B. and Robin L. Jaffe, $498,000
6-8 Rainbow Dr: Jenni P. and Nehemias Jimenez to Silvia V. and Victor D. Mendoza, $650,000
704 W Lowell Ave: Mary T. Forde and David F. Green to Jeremy J. Dube and Jeanne T. Miano, $450,000
73 Ward Hill Ave: Wicklow Realty LLC to Brekki RT LLC, $3,100,000
170 Washington St Unit PH3: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1103: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 301: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1004: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1006: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 303: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 409: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 602: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 304: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 408: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 603: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 707: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH1: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1101: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 604: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH4: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1010: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 309: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 405: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 307: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 207: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 808: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 206: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 505: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 702: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 508: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 806: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 202: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 209: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 610: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 807: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 407: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 710: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 903: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1110: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 211: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 601: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 804: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 809: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 402: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 805: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1003: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1109: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 302: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1002: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1108: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 708: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 905: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 204: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 504: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 105: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 401: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 507: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1007: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 404: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 607: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 810: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 906: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 109: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 310: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH2: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 205: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 311: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 611: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 910: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1105: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 201: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 208: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 308: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 411: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 203: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 306: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 502: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 509: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 705: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1001: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 210: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 406: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 801: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 901: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH6: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 403: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 608: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 704: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 706: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 510: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 911: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH5: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 703: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 609: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH7: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 605: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 709: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 711: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1008: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 305: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 907: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 511: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 803: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 501: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 503: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 802: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 811: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 902: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 904: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1005: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1107: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 410: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1102: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1104: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 606: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 107: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 506: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 701: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 908: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 909: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit PH8: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1106: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 1009: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 100: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit B1: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
170 Washington St Unit 111: JSB Bixby 22 LLC and Bixby Drop LLC to Bixby Partners LLC, $40,350,000
13 Whittier Pl: Bruce R. and Mary J. Latorella to Thanh D. Le, $319,000
27 Whittier St Unit 2: Maryanne R. Balogna to Cierra Kelly-Snow and Michael N. Smith, $335,000
21 Wingate St Unit 705: Deana Coady and Jonathan D. Linscott to Jonathan R. Kmet, $192,000
LAWRENCE
79 Farnham St: Angel S. Reyes to Luz E. Pena, $400,000
219 Ferry St: Juan and Maria D. Mercado to Loranny G. Delossantos and Yolainny Perez, $425,000
381-381A Hampshire St: Dallas E. Zabala-Alvarez to Yandiel S. Aybar-Perez and Jeffrey M. De-La-Cruz, $735,000
9 Home St: Elbert E. and Jillann Morris to Michael A. Sanchez, $387,000
49 Lenox St: Marybeth C. Laflamme to Ana M. Diaz and Leopoldo E. Fabian-Paulino, $540,000
14 Middlebury St: JMF Realty LLC to Jose M. Lopez, $380,000
31 Perry Ave: Mahogany Abad and Wendy Martinez to Erika Colon and Hector Jimenez, $425,000
14 S Bowdoin St: Marion D Lavoie T and Mary K. Lovely to Manuel Motto, $498,500
METHUEN
Calumet Rd Unit 16: Golden Gates Prop LLC to Godoy LLC, $140,000
11 Chestnut Way: Michael R. and Virginia A. Abdallah to Selina V. Cruz and Wildania Guzman, $690,000
6 Clinton St: Belinda Olivia to Wendy Y. Cabrera and Mahogany Abad, $536,000
55 Cochrane Cir: Akhil Chander to Luong H. and Nahn H. Tran, $558,000
106 Myrtle St: Connor N. Mccusker and John T. Dovan to Christopher M. and Dawn M. Cammarata, $550,000
79 Washington St: Archambault RET and Neal Archambault to Sharmin and Nafizkhan Pathan, $635,000
NORTH ANDOVER
50 Amberville Rd: Anthony R. and Doreen A. Gouveia to Melissa A. and Anthony T. Desimone, $950,000
419 Andover St: CP North Andover Tic LLC and CP North Andover LLC to Jam North Andover 2 LLC, $16,500,000
284 Brentwood Cir: Lauren Connolly and Richard Berardino to Tyler Simpson and Emily Boyd, $1,010,000
53 Cedar Ln: Christopher J. and Janine Bourque to Michael Disanto and Katianne Jackson, $841,000
45 Cotuit St: Ciardiello Lucy G Est and Yvonne Ciardiello to Seaport Homes LLC, $180,000
182 Hillside Rd: John A. and Leslie T. Zahoruiko to Hany Fadel and Madeiha Harmila, $600,000
317 Hillside Rd: Suzanne L. Nobile to Adriana K. Lopez, $785,000
147 Johnny Cake St: Michael R. and Lisa Donaghy to Robert Carbone and Doreen Morrissey-Carbone, $1,226,000
151 Sandra Ln: Amy L. Turk to Alicia Bardaro and Caulen Finch, $1,100,000
15 Sawmill Rd: Dennis D. Bowersox to Winifred I. Bowersox, $380,000
NORTH READING
151 Chestnut St: Kimberly F. Smith to Matthew W. and Cassandra C. Woods, $950,000
6 Flint St: Andrew Depatie and Doris Romulus to Andrea M. Taveras, $740,175
196 Jenkins Rd: Hui Y. Chang to Alexander J. Prokopienko and Alexandra P. Prokoplenko, $525,000
15 Leclair St: Jay L. and Michelle M. Wesley to Beatriz Gutierrez-Robledo and Alejandro Paredes-Novella, $720,000
9 Magnolia St: Kevin H. Sheeran and Loancare LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $488,987
158 North St: Emmanuele and Stefanie G. Scianatico to Anselmo FT and Anthony N. Anselmo, $900,000
199 Park St: Angela L. Russo to Shanna R. and Raymond A. Savignano, $640,000
468 Park St: Suresh Kodichath and Lakshmi Suresh to David J. Kostos and Victoria Leisey, $600,000
14 Stevens Rd: Angelo and Christine Perrina to Nicholas D. and Courtney A. Dibisceglia, $850,000
2 Summer St: 5W Creative LLC to Harold F. Bueso-Canas and Ernestina R. Ochoa, $665,000
SALISBURY
11 4th St: Daron H. Murphy and Laura Dawn-Murphy to Amy L. Carrier and Charles Spaulding-Carrier, $1,200,000
96 Beach Rd: 5 CS RT and Gary M. Cameron to Mccann LLC, $1,700,000
3 Bridge Rd Unit B8: 4 Beach Road LLC to John P. Caswell, $471,250
545 N End Blvd: Virginia Broadhurs to Emily RT and Arthur J. Boradhurst, $525,000