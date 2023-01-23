ANDOVER
16 Balmoral St Unit 113: Scott J. Ago to Junjun and Mei Li, $320,000
400 Brookside Dr Unit E: Alfred J. Flory to Justin M. Flory and Skye J. Stewart, $325,000
81 Center St: Melanie S. Smith to Thomas L. Doucette, $440,000
46 High St Unit 46: Lauren Uberti to Hagop Matossian, $525,000
9 Michael Way Unit 9: Karen A. Fox to Jibum and Mari Lee, $484,000
BOXFORD
Ipswich Rd (off): Joyce F. Pellegrino to John Hernandez, $52,500
10 Stanton Cir: Omaha Prop Manager LLC to Wt Property Mgmt LLC, $1,010,000
DRACUT
70 Autumn Rd: Vigorito Ft and David E. Vigorito to Jillia N. Mattera and Alexander J. Rutledge, $615,000
72 Greenmont Ave: Stephen P. and Brenda Moran to Zachary Martin, $600,000
594 Mammoth Rd: Richard A. Beauregard to Ratana Kong and Cheang K. Ngor, $460,000
827 Nashua Rd: Michael Barry to Livia L. Tejeda and Marcos P. Gregorio, $425,000
36 Turner Ave: Landrey Ft and Nicole N. Alabre to Chet T. Alex, $335,000
GEORGETOWN
9 Harris Way: Mary A. Correnti-Meyers and Daniel R. Meyers to Kaitlin Farley and Ari Seitelman, $1,140,000
4 Swanton Way: Eugene M. and Lisa Anzalone to Linda L. and Robert P. Ventola, $866,000
16 Thurlow St: Thurlow Street Nt and Rosemary Blouin to Mary A. Correnti-Meyers and Daniel Meyers, $635,000
51 W Main St Unit 1: Triple Quality Dev LLC to Ann S. Carlson, $825,000
GROVELAND
22 Wood St: Driscoll Re Hld LLC to Corella L. and Kevin N. Vaughn, $500,000
HAVERHILL
31-33 Ashland St Unit 2: Kelvin Martinez to Paulo Lopes, $318,000
1235 Boston Rd: Rita R Seppa RET and Lori A. Roberge to Nicholas Bradshaw, $325,000
8 Cedar St Unit 1: Sherry Venezia to Heather Bloom, $225,000
94 Gile St: Natalie E. Peck and Mortgage Asset Mgmt LLC to Hb1 Alternative Holdinds, $348,898
335 Groveland St: Pilgrim Lanes Inc to Haverhill Hsng Authority, $883,000
100 Hyatt Ave: Alfred R. Sotera to Michelle A. Abate, $875,000
54 Kenoza St: Mark Dellechiaie to Erin and Jake Mattison, $640,000
70 Washington St Unit 201: Martin Patricia J Est and Ross T. Martin to Lily F. Connolly, $339,900
106 Westchester Dr Unit 106: Perry Ladee Devorah Est and Denise M. Wynn to Robert P. Delpozzo, $470,000
21 Wingate St Unit 303: Evie J. Bradley to Rafael A. Guzman, $235,000
45 Worcester St: Jenna M. and Michael J. Kirmes to Roberto A. and Romaite Rodriguez, $575,000
LAWRENCE
23 Ames St: Karen N. Glendye to Jessica L. Hovey and Jacob Darrow, $440,000
38-42 Bodwell St: Radhames Rodriguez to Netania Nunez-Vargas and Eladio Rosario, $505,000
102-104 Butler St: Hilario Guerrero to Rosmy B. Monegro and Vanessa Guerrero, $500,000
35 Chickering Rd: Daher Group Inc to Jailene and Fernando Quinonez, $599,900
5 Lake St: Stonegate 5 Lk St 2020 to Lake End Realty LLC, $2,060,000
140 Olive Ave: Debra Choquette and Bank Of America NA to Rhadames Ortega, $191,000
14 Saratoga St: Qs Lending T and Steven A. Ross to Ms Contractor LLC, $112,000
METHUEN
164 Jackson St: Kristen J. Lombardi to Abdelaziz Kam and Rabab Machich, $450,000
5 Jeffrey St: John M. and Kristen E. Harding to John and Sarah Heim, $375,000
44-1/2 Oakland Ave: New England Hm Buyers LLC to Noemi Hoskins and Roman A. Vasquez, $425,000
29 Oneida St: Lawrence F. and Patricia M. Retelle to Mary Ly and Loretta Diehl, $485,000
45 Washington St Unit 52: Dana Willis to Mirlande Gassant and Gracia Guerrier, $380,000
NORTH ANDOVER
4 Andrew Cir: Ileana and Marius Micu to Neal Laurenza and Chelsea L. Stearns, $416,000
835 Chestnut St: Betsy Nicoletti to David A. and Judith B. Lloyd, $815,000
14 Colgate Dr: Kelly K. Doyle and Kenneth J. Giaquinta to Adam M. Salemme and Samantha R. Dascanio, $630,000
NORTH READING
14 Gould St: Michael and Michelle Koper to Thomas Melanson and Alexandra Hanley, $530,000
346-R Haverhill St: Jcj Rt and Joseph Cataldo to Germano Ft and Joseph Cataldo, $1,400,000
250 Martins Lndg Unit 112: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Scott L. Mcfee, $508,075
250 Martins Lndg Unit 102: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to T A Fitzpatrick Lt and Teresa A. Fitzpatrick, $467,410
250 Martins Lndg Unit 113: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Ravindra C Vashi RET Agmt and Ravindra C. Vashi, $577,680
250 Martins Lndg Unit 3101: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Franco and Carmela Pisano, $578,555
250 Martins Lndg Unit 109: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Patricia F. and Christopher M. Hanson, $488,870
250 Martins Lndg Unit 3105: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Giovanna and Raffaele Guarino, $421,290
350 Park St Unit 102: Gsj Rt and Gerald S. Jamgochian to 350 Park Place LLC, $320,000
350 Park St Unit 104: Gsj Rt and Gerald S. Jamgochian to 350 Park Place LLC, $320,000
10 Pleasant St: Nowosacki Rt and John S. Nowosacki to Michael and Michelle Koper, $575,000
3 Takoma Cir: Carl F. Achin to Katalex Properties LLC, $501,000
SALISBURY
118 Atlantic Ave: Richard L. Greene to Sharon J. Carbone, $550,000
117 Beach Rd: Sally Manzo to Kimberly R. Merrill, $250,000
20 Cable Ave Unit 12: Maria Mainini to Nichole L. Hunter, $292,000
384 Elm St: Donald Swain to Bruce J. Douglas, $455,000
49 Rabbit Rd: Edwin M. Young to Martin R. Lalumiere, $299,900
2 Sawyer Ln Unit D: Rebecca M. Snyder to Kaitlyn E. Hay and Ross J. Suleski, $225,000