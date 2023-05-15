Down the runway for mom Photos by Reba Saldanha May 15, 2023 18 hrs ago Janci Soto, a volunteer from Andover Recreation, participates in a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at Andover’s Robb Center May 11, 2023. Photo/Reba Saldanha Reba Saldanha Maria Shapiro participates in a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at Andover’s Robb Center. Reba Saldanha Jeff Newman, a volunteer from Andover Recreation, participates in a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at Andover’s Robb Center May 11, 2023. Photo/Reba Saldanha ORG XMIT: MARS101 Reba Saldanha Becky Dempsey and Cyn Stoltz, right, of Andover Thrift Store, record participants wearing outfits from their shop in a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show. Reba Saldanha Lucille Giannone, right, and Pat Boutin-Skene toast with ginger ale during a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at Andover’s Robb Center. Reba Saldanha Sally Freeman participates in a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Robb Center. Reba Saldanha Volunteer models, from left, Janci Soto, Sally Freeman, and Jeff Newman pose for a photo. Reba Saldanha Nina D’Asistino participates in a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at Andover’s Robb Center May 11, 2023. Photo/Reba Saldanha ORG XMIT: MARS101 Reba Saldanha Barbara Biondo, right, and Dorothy Morrissey laugh during a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show. Reba Saldanha Volunteer models pose for a photo after a Mother’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show at Andover’s Robb Center on May 11. Reba Saldanha photos Trending Video This Week's Circulars Recommended for you Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars