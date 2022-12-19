 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Deck the halls for the Holly Ball

Dads and daughters hit the dance floor at the annual Holly Ball, held at the Cormier Youth Center.

The event featured dancing, games, prizes, refreshments and was organized by the Andover Recreation Department.

Michael Wellikoff dances with his daughter Laurel, 4, during the annual ball.
Chris Finn with his daughter Abigail, 3, pose during the annual Holly Ball dance for dads and daughters held at the Cormier Youth Center.
Scott Mancinelli with his daughter Millie, 3, dance away during the annual Holly Ball.
Jason Rothstein, left, holds his daughter Devyn, 5, and Brian Depamphilis, holds Ellie, 5, as they dance the night away during the annual Holly Ball dance for dads and daughters held at the Cormier Youth Center in Andover.
Bobby Ross dances with his two daughters Shaylin, 6, left, and Vivian, 3, during the ball.
From left to right, Cousins Marina Bishop, Victoria Bishop, Blake Bishop, Sloane O’Connor and Harper Bishop all age 2, pose for a photo during the annual Holly Ball.

