Michael Wellikoff dances with his daughter Laurel, 4, during the annual ball.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Chris Finn with his daughter Abigail, 3, pose during the annual Holly Ball dance for dads and daughters held at the Cormier Youth Center.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Scott Mancinelli with his daughter Millie, 3, dance away during the annual Holly Ball.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Jason Rothstein, left, holds his daughter Devyn, 5, and Brian Depamphilis, holds Ellie, 5, as they dance the night away during the annual Holly Ball dance for dads and daughters held at the Cormier Youth Center in Andover.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
Bobby Ross dances with his two daughters Shaylin, 6, left, and Vivian, 3, during the ball.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
From left to right, Cousins Marina Bishop, Victoria Bishop, Blake Bishop, Sloane O’Connor and Harper Bishop all age 2, pose for a photo during the annual Holly Ball.
TIM JEAN/Staff photo
PHOTOS: Deck the halls for the Holly Ball
Photos by Tim Jean
Dads and daughters hit the dance floor at the annual Holly Ball, held at the Cormier Youth Center.
The event featured dancing, games, prizes, refreshments and was organized by the Andover Recreation Department.