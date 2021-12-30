2021 in review: A year for old traditions, big changes and new faces

Residents rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in January.
The town offered multiple vaccine clinics starting in February where 107 people received shots in the arm. Throughout the year 85% of eligible residents were vaccinated, according to state data as of Dec. 9.
As the town, state and country became vaccinated pandemic restrictions were loosened and large events returned.
Runners ran through downtown Andover for the 34th Annual Feaster Five, the Step Up for Colleen 5K, and Run for the Troops. Screams of joy from carnival rides rang through town when Andona’s annual fundraiser, Clown Town, returned in October.
At the high school parents planned a prom for seniors. The fires in student actors’ souls were relit in the Collins Center where dancing queens performed “Mamma Mia.” and fans could return to stadiums, including Fenway Park, to root for Andover during the annual Thanksgiving rivalry game against North Andover.
Changes at Youth Services
In May, longtime Andover Youth Services Director Bill Fahey was fired for misconduct. The town commissioned a $13,425 investigation into accusations originally made by a former AYS employee. The former worker was underage at the time of the alleged incidents and came forward to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. There was nothing illegal about Fahey’s conduct, but it was found to be unprofessional.
After a months-long public records battle, a redacted copy of the investigative report was gained by The Eagle-Tribune. Within the document were other concerns at AYS, which led to a variety of changes.
More public records, this time of Fahey’s text messages, also revealed potentially illegal payments from the Andover Youth Foundation to Fahey and other AYS staff. The four remaining full-time staff members resigned — citing a “toxic work environment” — shortly after the Select Board announced an investigation into those payments.
The board launched a $31,556.50 investigation into the workplace environment. Ultimately the investigator said she didn’t find any issues that rose to the level of workplace harassment. Instead, she suggested training for staff at all levels could remedy the situation.
Throughout the year community response has varied, with some residents rallying behind the now-former AYS staff members by placing signs of support in their yards and making regular appearances at town meetings.
The investigation into the payments from the foundation is ongoing.
Fahey is currently suing the town for unlawful termination and defamation.
Town officials have hired a temporary staff at AYS and appointed a committee to determine the future of the program and hire a new director.
Birthday bashTypical anniversary celebrations May 6, Andover’s founding date, were scrapped because of pandemic-related restrictions. However, the 375th Anniversary Committee planned a whole year of celebrations in the form of concerts, public art and other events.
In September, the Andover Thrives Community Day was a smashing success, according to committee members. They are very much looking forward to Andover’s First Night on Dec. 31.
It was a year to explore the town’s past with the Andover Center for History and Culture’s “Shawsheen: A Village Transformed” exhibit.
Students push for changeFor years Andover’s Destination Imagination teams by Challenge Me, Inc. has dominated in competitions. In 2020 high school students on the Andover Animal Advocates team identified all of the endangered species in town. Then they spread the word about the 29 species.
This year for their project they have been working to make one of those endangered species — the blue-spotted salamander — Massachusetts’ state amphibian.
The students partnered with state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, to craft the legislation.
The students not only educated Andover residents about the salamanders through forums and in classrooms, but also reached out to environmental student groups across the state.
Students’ hope promoting the blue-spotted salamander as the state amphibian would give their peers across Massachusetts the ability to learn about them as an endangered species close to home. Then the more people know about these animals, the more likely they are to protect them.
Students on the team and others they rallied from across the state testified in favor of the bill for the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight in November.
Currently the bill remains in committee, but 11 other state representatives have signed the legislation along with Nguyen.
New superintendentAndover Public Schools welcomed Superintendent Magda Parvey over the summer.
Parvey replaced interim Superintendent Claudia Bach, whose contract ended in June.
Since joining the district Parvey has helped navigate returning to the school year fully in-person with no school closures due to COVID-19. She’s been visiting with administrators, teachers and in classrooms with students to get to know the district better.
Ballardvale renewalIn August, the Ballardvale Green was renamed Bowen Ballardvale Green in honor of Richard Bowen, Andover’s second town manager and longtime Ballardvale resident.
More than two dozen of his friends and neighbors gathered to celebrate Bowen’s dedication to the town and his accomplishments. Town officials unveiled a refurbished, historic bench that enshrines Bowen’s place in Andover history at the Green.
Later that month Fire Chief Mike Mansfield told firefighters to “man your station” during the commissioning ceremony when the new fire station was ready for use. The years-long $8.7 million building project for a new William T. Downs Fire Station in Ballardvale had a few delays because of supply chain issues, but the new digs will help the department grow with the community in the coming years.
The new station was named for the former fire chief and lifelong resident who died in 2019. His family members and dozens of his neighbors and friends gathered to celebrate the new space in November.
The new station pays homage to the recently demolished 131-year-old Ballardvale Fire Station with it’s weathervane. There are two horses on the weathervane to represent Sam and Jerry — the original horsepower behind Andover firefighters who carried the firefighting equipment when the station was first opened.
Robb Center opensResidents exceeded the $500,000 goal for donations for renovations at the Andover Senior Center. Those renovations were completed in April and the center slowly resumed activity as town officials navigated re-opening in the midst of the pandemic.
The center, named for Don and Vicki Robb — the longtime local volunteers who were dedicated to helping the town’s seniors — fully reopened to the public during the summer. Many people gathered in August for the official grand re-opening.
The Robb Center is expected to host even more activities in the new year, especially as Pfizer donated $20,000 earlier this year to offer the Aging Mastery and Matter of Balance programs. Both programs were developed by the National Council on Aging to help seniors learn about adjusting to life as they age. The popular programs are expected to fill up quickly.
New managementIn August it looked like an Andover staple, the Shawsheen Luncheonette, was about to close when owners Brian Guay and his wife Amy closed the diner to retire after running it for more than 30 years. The couple had originally wanted to sell it in 2019, but the sale fell through because of the cost of repairs needed to bring the restaurant up to code.
That’s when Peter Ahn of Andover bought the restaurant.
Ahn already owned two restaurants in Massachusetts, and now, he’s learning the ropes of owning a diner.
He rehired all of the staff who were working at the Luncheonette when it closed. The Guays have also stayed close by to help with the transition.
Game you won’t forgetThe Golden Warriors faced off against rival North Andover High on baseball’s most hallowed ground on Nov. 23, as part of the “High School Football at Fenway” series held annually by the Boston Red Sox. The game was played in place of the teams’ annual Thanksgiving Day game.
And while Andover dropped a thriller, 27-26, the Golden Warriors still savoured their moment at iconic Fenway, which opened in 1912.
Andover running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter — a moment he knows will always be a special one.
“The best part of playing was definitely scoring a touchdown at Fenway,” said Beal, who finished with a game-high 88 receiving yards to go with 73 rushing yards and a team-high nine tackles. “That’s something I’m going to be able to tell everybody about for the rest of my life. Playing at Fenway was easily the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced playing football.”
Negotiations ongoingAndover Public Schools has not yet come to an agreement with the Instructional Assistants bargaining unit, which has been without a contract since the summer of 2020.
Union members have protested on Main Street, in front of the district offices and at School Committee meetings.
The union and School Committee attempted to use a state mediator in the late spring to come to an agreement so instructional assistants could get retroactive pay raises before the end of the fiscal year. However, union members rejected that offer.
Now, a state fact-finder is working on a report of potential solutions. That report has yet to come out.