The Professional Center for Child Development will be hosting its Trot for Special Tots 5K Run/1M Walk on Sunday Oct. 2.
The run/walk will take place at PCCD’s main campus on 32 Osgood St. in Andover.
“We are very excited to be hosting our 30th annual Trot for Special Tots event.” said Chris Hunt, PCCD executive director in a press release. “Each year this fun, family-friendly, community-focused event supports critical programs dedicated to improving the lives and educational outcomes for thousands of children of all abilities.”
Race day registration will start at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K beginning at 10 a.m.
The family walk will being at 10:15 a.m.
Runners and walkers who register will receive a T-shirt and a participation medal. First place runners will receive Asics gear, including running shoes.
“The success of our trot is even more critical this year as we continue to witness a significant increase in referrals for toddlers experiencing developmental delays. The pandemic brought isolation, stress and anxiety into their young lives and caused them to miss important parts of typical physical, social and emotional development,” said Kelley Granahan, PCCD’s director of development and marketing.
The PCCD provides care through educational and therapeutic programs to more than 1,900 kids every year, most of whom are experiencing developmental delays or at risk of developing one.
For more information visit www.trotfortots.org or contact Kelley Granahan at kgranahan@thepccd.org