Andover students learned some needlepoint skills while delving into history and classic literature Friday during the high school’s “Pride and Prejudice” event.
The event hosted in collaboration with Memorial Hall Library, Andover Center for History and Culture and the Andover Bookstore gave students some insight into the classic novel set in rural England at the turn of the 19th century.
Students spent their half day rotating through a variety of activities including listening to an orchestra, watching the movie adaptation, learning to write regency-style letters and more in honor of the novel’s anniversary.
The romantic novel originally published in 1813 anonymously grew to be very popular. The novel by Jane Austen continues to be taught in literature classes.
The event in partnership with Memorial Hall Library also gave students the opportunity to sign up for library cards.
