About 30 firefighters battled a large blaze Saturday night near Haggetts Pond, said Deputy Fire Chief Scott Gibson.
An abandoned home, a detached shed, multiple cars and a camper were all on fire when the firefighters arrived at 10 Evergreen Lane just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, Gibson said.
“It was difficult working conditions. I want to commend the guys working there and those who helped us out," he said.
All Andover firefighters who were on duty that night, along with crews from Lawrence, Methuen and Tewksbury assisted the department, he said.
“No one got hurt and everyone did a great job. We appreciate the help from the other towns," Gibson said.
There were also brush fires that crews put out to keep neighboring homes safe, he said.
The biggest challenge to fighting the fire was that the home was essentially "in the middle of the woods," Gibson said, adding it was hard to see the home from Route 133 and there is no driveway to the home.
Neighbors confirmed the house was abandoned years ago, he said.
“The state and local are still investigating where and how" the fire started, Gibson said.
