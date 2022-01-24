100 Years Ago — January 27, 1922
A chimney fire in the Sweeney block back of Campion’s store on Central Street called out the chemical truck Tuesday afternoon about 3 o’clock. Slight damage was done.
The Town Clerk’s records for the past year show that while births and deaths have remained at practically the same figure as was given last year, the marriages for the year 1921 have dropped from 102 to 87, continuing a tendency which appeared in 1920 when the number of happily wedded couples for the year dropped from the record high of 120 in 1919.
The Barnstormers, the dramatic organization of Andover, which was founded in 1910 by Mr. and Mrs. H. Winthrop Peirce, and which for seven years contributed much to the intellectual and aesthetic amusement of the town, but which during the war had remained inactive, was revived last Wednesday night at 36 Morton Street the place where it was founded, in a most enthused meeting of about forty people keenly interested in amateur dramatics.
75 Years Ago — January 23, 1947
A barn belonging to the former Hood estate on River Road West Andover, was demolished by flames Sunday morning in the second fire on that property in recent years. Once known as the “Showplace of New England” the dairy farm was noted for its fine stock of Jersey and Guernsey cattle. The blaze was discovered by the seminarians as they were singing the 10 o’clock high mass in the chapel, and upon receiving a telephone call from the priests, Box 77 was sounded at about 10:34.
Boarding an early train Miss Alice Sweeny, Acting Principal at Abbot and fifty- seven seniors of the Class of 1947 will go to Intervale for the annual ski trip. There is a grand entrance into the dining room to the music or Intervale songs.
The candidates and orators in the 1948 Presidential Campaign are coming to us by television! The long- suffering public is going to get not only alarming speeches but alarming faces! Just as election campaigns were first broadcast in the Hoover era, the first big-time television performance will be put on during the next Presidential campaign.
50 Years Ago — January 27, 1972
The Selectmen are agreed that the full amount of $125,000 for cover material must be provided by the town for operation of the dump, which has been ordered closed by the State. During the discussion, Robert Park, an abutter to the present dump, asked the town to stop trespassing on his land with the operation and claimed the level of the dump was at least 30 feet above his property.
Sgt. James R. Lynch, who completed 32 years with the Andover Police Department Wednesday turns in his final report to Police Chief David L. Nicoll.
The Bailey Bridge over the Shawsheen River from the Shetland Properties, owners of the former Raytheon Co. complex parking lot will remain closed until further information is obtained regarding the span.
25 Years Ago — January 30, 1997
Deborah Lane shows off some of her hundreds of items at The Andovers Gift Shop at 4 Main Street. She has lava lamps, cards, candles, pottery, art glass, wind chimes, garden items, bath oils, and countless other items. Shoplifters are a common problem. Most of those caught are middle school age and often the incidents involve more than one youth. But adults are also caught stealing. Most suspects wait calmly for police.
Two long-time members of the Silverado Athletic Club, Elise Caffrey of Andover and Louise Borke of North Andover have purchased the women’s club. Silverado is located in the Barnard Building on Main Street.
For the first time since before Star Wars was released for the first time, Andover will be without one of its most well-known public servants. Susan T. Dalton, School Committee member, announced Friday that she will not seek re-election.
