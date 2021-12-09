100 Years Ago—December 9, 1921
At 9:10 p.m. an alarm was rung for a chimney fire at the residence of John Hickey, on Elm Street. The combination motor truck and the hook and ladder responded. The flames were put out by chemicals, with slight damage.
Tree Warden Edward H. Berry wishes to register a protest against the practice of throwing back into streets which have already been cleared, the brush fallen from trees on private land.
All women in the Shawsheen village are cordially invited to be present at a rehearsal of the Christmas carols which will be held at the home of Mrs. George H. Winslow on North Main Street, Monday afternoon, at 3:00 o’clock. The Community singing on Christmas eve will be held under the auspices of the Shawsheen Village Women’s Club.
All teachers for the dressmaking and millinery classes have been appointed and assignment to classes was made last evening. Owing to the uncertainty of securing lights and the many conflicting reports as to when classes would open, all those who have registered were not present at the opening sessions.
75 Years Ago—December 12, 1946
W.R. Hill Hardware, 45 Main Street Andover Tel 102 selling 12’ Velocipedes $10.95 and $18.95, Columbia Bicycles, $40.55, Raleigh $62.50 and up, all metal carts $12.95
The first case of scarlet fever in the Junior High School was reported on Monday morning. It is hoped that it will be the last. Ronnie Pariseau is the unfortunate fellow, and our wishes for a very light case and a very rapid recovery go out to him from every one of us!
The Andover Police Relief Association which has operated since 1925, was disbanded at a special meeting Thursday evening. The fund will be divided among the members. The intent of the move was apparently to cut down on the number of men who would share in the association’ s benefits. At present the association includes men who are no longer active in the police department; any future association would be limited to active officers.
50 Years Ago—December 16, 1971
Superintendent of Schools Seifert proposes to include the Shawsheen renovations project in with an overall plan of updating all the town’s elementary schools. Andover has too long viewed new school construction under almost crisis conditions. When new facilities are proposed, they are billed as needed almost yesterday. This new plan offers the opportunity to examine full the town’s needs in light of planned development. (partial editorial)
A photo shows Sherman Pridham, newly appointed young adult librarian at Memorial Hall library, assisting Rosemary Aumais with a selection.
Andover CO-OP advertises Heart of the Rib Roasts $1.29 lb., corned beef brisket 89 cents/lb., One Pie pumpkin 14 oz. cans 2 for 35 cents, 1 lb. bag Diamond shell walnuts 59 cents, Ocean Spray cranberry juice cocktail, 49 cents qt.
25 years Ago—December 12, 1996
Andover’s new credit rating issued by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. has already started saving the town money and will result in millions of dollars in savings over the next 20 years according to town officials. Moody’s last month issued the town an Aa rating, a step up from the precious rating of Aa. The new rating ranks Andover among the financial elite in the state. David Reilly, town treasurer and collector put it this way: “The greatest thing that it does is allows us to borrow money cheaper.”
The weight of 8 to 10 inches of snow, followed by four or more inches of snow, then rain Saturday night caused hundreds of trees and thousands of limbs and utility lines to fall in town. Several car accidents in town were attributed to the storm and one town employee, Max French, a maintenance worker was injured when his town van slid and struck another car head on on Central Street Friday afternoon. A photo shows Firefighter Stephen Stabile as he strings yellow caution tape around a section of Chestnut Street and Bartlet Street. During the storm, a live wire came down, so officials closed traffic on Chestnut Street across from the Townsman offices.
