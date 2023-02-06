100 Years Ago—February 9, 1923
Lack of water rendered Andover’s firefighters powerless to save a two family house at Lowell junction when they responded to an alarm from box 24 at 8:23 Monday morning. The house was owned and occupied by two Polish families who were rendered homeless by the conflagration. The house is said to have been insured for $3000. The cause of the fire has not been determined but the persons who occupied the house gave as the cause an overheated chimney.
Miss Jennie Coyle lately of Red Spring Road. was surprised by her fellow workers at the wet spinning department of the flax mill last Saturday when she was given a set of bed linen and a bedspread. Miss Coyle severed her connection with the Smith and Dove firm and was married Wednesday.
75 Years Ago—February 12, 1948
It has been almost two years since Andover citizens voted to have kindergarten in the public school systems.
The Andover fire department answered 68 bell and 235 still alarms, a total of 303 during 1947, according to the annual report submitted to the board of selectman by fire Chief Edward Buchan.
At a special meeting of the Andover Council of Parent-Teacher Associations Monday night it was voted unanimously to support the teachers in their request for a 10% increase in salary. Speaking as president of the Teachers’ association, Mr. Joseph B. Doherty said that many Andover teachers pay property taxes and are well aware of the tax rates.
50 Years Ago—February 8, 1973
One figure which aroused a good portion of the community this past week was projection that Andover’s tax rate could reach the $80 plateau by 1980. The figures are for consideration as municipal boards particularly the selectman and Finance Committee bicker over providing the trunk sewer line to West Andover for the Hewlett Packard company or Arkwright Insurance Company, the owners of the industrial property and the town’s seventh highest taxpayer.
A considerable gift of land voted by the trustees of Phillips Academy this past weekend will increase and round out the boundaries of the Charles W. Ward reservation and substantially increase the Greenbelt area along route 125.
Memorial Hall library is proud to announce that Miss Miriam Putnam, former director of the library from 1939 to 1967, will speak at the library on February 13, to present “An experience in a Black college” a program which will highlight her employment at Talladega College in Alabama, since leaving the library.
25 Years Ago—February 12, 1998
Although Lieutenant Phil Froberg’s decision to drop out of consideration came as a surprise town manager Buzz Stapczynski says it will not stop the efforts to name a new police chief.
“The Hill, the Mill, and Till” is on display at Memorial Hall library. The quilt was created by a group of local quilters in honor of Andover’s 350th anniversary and presented to the town at the anniversary banquet on May 11th 1996.
Charlotte Muller, with 294 points this season, and 1,482 career points, needs only 18 this Saturday night to become the first player in a AHS women’s or men’s hoop history to score 1500 points.