100 Years Ago—November 25, 1921
The fiftieth firemen’s ball which also marked the fiftieth anniversary of the organization of the Andover Steam Fire engine company was held in the Town Hall on Wednesday evening. Early in January of 1872 the first ball of the Andover Steam Fire engine company was held. Until 1880 the ball was a New Year’s affair, but in that year, it was changed to the night before Thanksgiving, a date reserved for the fire laddies ever since.
Veterans of the Civil war at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea were entertained by the local post of the Women’s Relief Corps on last Friday. During the afternoon whist was played with the veterans and later the women visited the hospital and distributed candy. The evening was given over to entertainment and an excellent program of readings and music was rendered. In appreciation for what the Andover women have done for them, and particularly in recognition of the great interest taken by Mrs. Charles S. Buchan in providing them with many comforts, the comrades presented Mrs. Buchan with a beautiful silver loving cup at the evening gathering.
75 Years Ago—November 28, 1946
El Greco’s “The Annunciation” is at Addison Gallery for one week, in connection with Patrick Morgan’s lecture on “The Background of Modern Art.”
Baskets of fruit and candy and nuts were distributed among the shut-in friends in the parish by members of the Lafalot Club.
The Directors of the Opera Garden met Saturday, the meeting was devoted to plans for the Christmas Manger Scene to be exhibited on Porter Road, beginning December 22nd, and continuing through New Years’.
50 Years Ago—December 2, 1971
The board of directors of the Andover Co-Op are seeking an extension. Entrances and exits will be established off Chestnut street. The house now adjacent to the rear of the property on Chestnut Street is to be removed to make way for the new construction.
A photo shows Raymond B. DeRuisseau, chairman of the Andover Chamber of Commerce Retail Task Force and Police Chief David L. Nicoll with a warning sign displayed in downtown stores regarding shoplifting. The police department is assisting local merchants during the holiday season in an effort to curb shoplifting.
Andover’s expenses will increase 22 percent in 1972, if figures contained in the preliminary budget presented to the selectmen this week by Town Manager J. Maynard Austin are approved at town meeting. The increase does not include the school department budget which is also expected to increase.
25 Years Ago—November 28,1996
Andover’s on the web. Both Memorial Hall Library and town offices now have home pages on the Internet. “It’s a good way of disseminating information about the town accurately,” said Buzz Stapczynski, town manager. “It’s a vehicle people can use any time of the day or night to get information about the town.”
Thanksgiving Day should have special meaning this year for Tom Haught and Chris Culkeen, the two men who literally walked away from a plane crash in western Andover last Thursday night. Mr. Haught, a 23-year old pilot, successfully crash landed his single engine plane in a patch of woods near Osgood Street around 5:30 p.m. after the plane’s engine lost power.
