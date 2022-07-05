100 Years Ago—July 7, 1922
A fine drizzling rain varied by sharp downpours, a long weekend which attracted many persons to the beaches, and a diversity of interests in Andover somewhat dampened the plans made by the American Legion for the Glorious Fourth. The bonfire and horribles were carried out according to schedule but the sports and band concert were necessarily postponed.
Camp Andover at Pomp’s Pond with a competent group of counselors headed by reverend F.B Withington, school minister at Phillips Exeter Academy, and its efficiency increased by additional equipment in the shape of two new dormitories and an infirmary is entering upon its third season. Forty-three boys between the ages of 13 and 18 drawn from 16 of the churches of Greater Boston have been at the camp for two weeks and will observe Saturday as their field day.
75 Years Ago—July 3, 1947Summer weather was seemingly waiting for the official opening of Pomp’s and Hussey’s before striking with a torrid force on Monday that sent every youngster in town to the attic for his swimsuit and two Andover Square to catch the Cross Coal bus that every year transports swimmers to the town’s bathing beach. The beach has undergone a few changes. A new edition has been the four- in- one bathhouse that has separate dressing rooms for young girls, women, young boys, and men with outside showers for each side. Mrs. Theresa Deyermond is the matron who plans to see that the new building is kept in ship-shape condition.
Gregory Christie who was formerly one of the proprietors of the Andover Lunch is now associated with George Vorillas, of George’s Package store located on Main Street, North Reading.
Benjamin Dimlich, playground supervisor, will be assisted this year by James B. Doherty and the supervisors at the various playgrounds.
50 Years Ago—July 6, 1972Yankee milk incorporated at 124 Haverhill St Andover, a new dairy cooperative resulting from the consolidation of the three major dairy cooperatives in the New England milkshed became a reality when papers were signed at the Highway Motor Hotel this past week in Concord NH. Yankee milk Inc., effective July 1 st , 1972, started business with nearly 6000 members located in the six New England states and the eastern counties of New York State.
Appointment of a third Lieutenant to the Police Department is being delayed pending establishment of a civil service list for appointment of patrolman. Town Manager J. Maynard Austin said this week that while the list has become certified for the promotion of Sergeant to Lieutenant, there is no established list for patrolman as yet.
25 Years Ago—July 10, 1997Two families are trying to salvage what little they can from the charred remains of their 96 Maple Ave house this week after a propane fueled fire destroyed their three- level home July 4 th . The Independence Day fire caused by a gas grill explosion heard throughout the neighborhood left the Burke and Vose families homeless.
Bill Pennington, a Clark Rd. resident and one of the organizers of the Feaster 5 Road Race is leading a group of area residents in biking with the annual Great Bicycle Ride across Iowa. Ready to pedal across Iowa are Jim Brown, Ben Killman, Marcia White, Melissa Pennington, George Skaliotis, Jerry Sabath, Greg Pennington, Dave Hayford, Bill Pennington and Phyllis Cutler.
A photo caption reads: “Police Lieutenant Kevin Lynch and Officers John Milne and Edward Higginbottom rescued a 30- pound snapping turtle from passing cars on route 28 near route 133. The officers returned the snapper to the river.”