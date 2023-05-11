100 Years Ago—May 11, 1923
An automobile owned by Michael Gardner, of Phillips Street crashed into a hydrant at Burnham Road. Water gushed from the hydrant filling the road until employees of the Water Works Department shut off the water.
Sometime during the weekend, the Bradley school was entered by trespassers. It was found Monday morning that someone had ransacked a number of desks and left them in general disorder. The intruders evidently had made entrance during the night as numerous burned matches were found on the teachers’ desks which had been disturbed.
The 10th anniversary of the opening of the branch library was celebrated Wednesday evening in a most fitting manner. Mr. Hamblin addressed the people saying that the library was a great thing for Ballardvale, and the trustees appreciated the work going on here.
75 Years Ago—May 13, 1948
75 years ago, the Memorial Hall library was first opened to the people of Andover. A public Library, it had a reading room, and a memorial to those who had fought in the Civil War. It is fitting that this year on the anniversary of that date, there will be a program held in the library to commemorate the occasion.
While investigating an automobile crash on Route 28 near Gould Road, Wednesday noon, in which two Andover people were injured, Police Sergeant William R. Hickey found cars going by the scene so fast that he stopped four of them and booked them for speeding.
A large crack in the underneath side of the 16 -inch water main on Reservation Road which sprung a leak last Thursday morning and left the town without water pressure for more than an hour, was discovered by workmen of the Public Works Department.
50 Years Ago—May 10, 1973
The third annual river race day will be underway Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Horn Bridge on Central Street in Andover, beginning with the novice race. The Andover Village Improvement Society invite you to bring the whole family, and picnic lunch, to enjoy this annual outing which is full of competition and laughs on the meadows beside the river.
The student government of the Andover West Junior High School will sponsor its fifth annual Western Bar-B-Que and educational roundup in conjunction with the school’s annual open house program. This year the program theme will be “A Salute to Musical Comedy”.
Another chapter in the continuing saga of Andover ‘s dump problems is written this week with tentative findings by the State that the town should cease and desist its sanitary landfill operations by June first.
25 Years Ago—May 14, 1998
Town Treasurer David Reilly of Summer Street booked the Marriott about a year ago to begin preparing for Founders Day, a night when Andover honors town employees. But what has he got for his efforts — a lot of grief. He inadvertently scheduled the Founder celebration for tonight at the same time that NBC will air the last episode of the wildly popular TV show Seinfeld. “There are some people who said they will be unable to attend because of Seinfeld which is unbelievable” says Reilly.
The Franciscan Center function facility is in the running for school space officials say, since a group that had hoped to use it for a charter school did not get the necessary approval from the State.
The fate of a new 100 -foot Nextel cell tower planted in Lawrence just behind the backyard of Shepley Street residents in Andover, rests with attorneys for the City of Lawrence. Residents of Shepley Street say the tower went up illegally since they weren’t notified as abutters by the City of Lawrence.