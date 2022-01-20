100 Years Ago — January 20, 1921
A large and satisfied audience listened to Philip Davis’ discussion of “The Immigration Problem” at the second forum in the series which is being held Sunday evenings at the Free Church. Mr. Davis spoke in part as follows: “After the Civil war, President Lincoln issued a world-wide appeal for immigrants to come here and settle. Today, the immigration question which most concerns Congress is purely a question of arithmetic. Shall we admit three or five per cent from each nationality on the basis of their respective total arrivals during the previous decade?
The Andover fire department was called to West Andover Thursday morning and the fire proved to be a 1915 Pierce Arrow 38 Touring car, registration 99312, belonging to Mrs. Fitzgerald of Ash Street, Lowell. Although the department made record time on the run, they were too late to save the car.
Miss Edith Wrigley of this town recently entertained a number of friends at her home on Dale Street. Music, both vocal and instrumental was enjoyed, games were played, and the young people made merry until a late hour. Dainty refreshments were served by the hostess.
75 Years Ago — January 16, 1947
Mrs. Innes of 11 Sutherland Street reported that her year- old daughter, while sliding on that street which is blocked to traffic ran into a parked car. Medical care was necessary, and three stitches were taken in the child’s head.
Miss Greer Garson, academy award winner, is starring in the 1947 March of Dimes motion picture “trailer” to “A Step Forward” appearing at the Andover Playhouse through January 30. January 24-30 has been set aside as the traditional Theatre March of Dimes Week and during this time, the audience will be asked to contribute to the drive.
Effective next September, the tuition at Phillips Academy will jump to $1250, a rise of $50, according to the decision made by the board of trustees at their meeting in the Trustees room at George Washington Hall last Sunday.
The Andover Post V.F.W. will hold their previously announced paper drive Sunday. Save your waste- paper and cardboard and have it out in front of your house. There will be trucks to pick it up.
50 Years Ago — January 20, 1972
A front- page photo caption reads” These three Andover police officers apprehended a trio of young men and charged them with armed robbery in connection with the theft of drugs and cash at Upson’s Pharmacy in Shawsheen Square. Patrolman Lawrence Lynch shot one of the alleged thieves in the leg while Patrolman Warren Maddow and David Grant apprehended the other two who had attempted to flee on foot.
A variety of subjects will be offered for voter consideration in the annual town meeting warrant which contains over 50 articles. Among the items are some of a repeat nature such as condominiums, and setting quorums, some salty, such as regulating the use of chlorides, and adoption of bylaws regulation town meeting. Another article similar to one acted upon previously, will ask voters to rezone a portion of land at Haverhill and High Streets for use as an office park.
The town’s four outdoor skating rinks are going concerns again, thanks to the cold spell and several layers of ice last weekend to take advantage for the first several consecutive days of below 20 degrees since Christmas Day. The recreational department is urging families to take advantage of their town recreational facilities—four rinks, three of them lighted for night skating and good ice which will last, with any cooperation from the weatherman, particularly at the large cement-based multi-purpose area at the Recreation Park.
25 Years Ago — January 23, 1997
A chunk of concrete fell through a two-story wall and landed in an Andover High School passageway during school hours last Tuesday, Jan. 14. The concrete chunk apparently crashed through the wall of the school’s former library annex area, into a temporary passageway next to where Louis “Skip” Eiserman and Judith RIckley hold their tenth-grade American Studies class according to information from school employees.
John P. Hess, a former member of the Andover Housing Authority, will make it a three-way race for the one- year selectman seat up for grabs in the March election. John G. Wragg and James E. Fox have already indicated their intention to seek the one-year position to complete Barry Finegold’s term. Susan Jenkins, Brian Major, and incumbent Selectman Larry Larsen have already said they will seek one of the two three-year selectman terms also up for grabs in March. Selectman James Barenboim is not seeking re-election.
