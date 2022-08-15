100 Years Ago—August 18, 1922
William M. Wood Jr., son of William M. Wood, President of the American Woolen Company, and Major Alexander Gardner of North Andover, were almost instantly killed late Tuesday afternoon on the Reading- Andover Road less than a mile from Reading square when the Rolls Royce sedan driven by young Mr. Wood was in collision with two smaller machines and crashed into a telephone pole. Medical examiner Roscoe D. Perley, of Melrose visited the scene and said that death resulted from accident and skull fractures. Both men were terribly crushed. The third passenger in the Wood car, Paul Rice of Canterbury Street Andover who was riding in the rear seat was thrown 20 feet from the car and suffered 2 fractured ribs and general contusions, but it is expected that he will suffer no permanent injuries.
When people talk about the passing of short skirts and the passing of tweeds, they seem to be thinking usually of flapper styles. These will surely pass as all fads must, but tweeds and moderately short skirts can be embodied in conservative styles, and it is not unlikely that they will continue to find acceptance in this country on a large scale regardless of changes in the high mode.
75 Years Ago—August 14, 1947
There is a very great possibility that Andover will have parking meters before too long. The Selectman are in favor of the plan which was approved by the legislature during the past year, and it is understood that the majority of the merchants are very much in favor of it.
The Board of Public Works was petitioned at its regular meeting Monday night by a group of nearly 100 men, women, and children who sought to have the condition of the field at the playstead remedied. The petition was circulated by a group of small boys who use the field daily for practice games. Also on behalf of the boys were Benjamin Dimlich, George Snyder, and James D. Doherty as well as several members of the Andover Veterans baseball team which won the twilight league race.
August 17, 1972
A photo caption reads “Pause in a day’s occupation brings Andoverites together for breakfast or lunch in one of the several downtown lunchrooms. The scene is in Ford’s on Main Street. There and at the Lantern brunch and other spots citizens exchange greetings, political views, and gossip in a folksy manner reminiscent of early days when Andover was a country town.”
The Andover Selectman voted approval Monday night on 10 of 15 articles proposed by Town Manager J. Maynard Austin. Approved were town-wide solid waste collection, acquisition and development of Cyr- Cronin Brooks property for sanitary landfill acquisition, and development of the Lowell Junction East site for sanitary landfill, funds of around $15,000 for a do- it- yourself mosquito control project, installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Greenwood and Lovejoy roads, acquisition of a rescue boat for the fire department, cleaning and cement lining of a sanitary sewer system serving a section of Harding St., acceptance of Dorset circle and Wild Rose drive between Hickory Lane and Holly Terrace, and a bylaw prohibiting hunting within the town.
August 21, 1997
Andover High School seniors might feel like freshman this year. Not only will they walk into a newly renovated building they will follow a brand new schedule. The most obvious change will become apparent if they start waiting for the class bell to ring after 45 minutes, in most cases it won’t. To meet requirements of state education reform laws, the school will begin what is called block scheduling when classes start in two weeks on September 4th.
The new world headquarters of Vicor corporation is slated for 25 River Rd where executives and town officials broke ground Tuesday.
NaviSite Internet Services, a new company dedicated to helping businesses do business on the internet, will hold a breakfast open house to celebrate the launch of the business at Federal Street off River Rd.