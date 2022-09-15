100 Years Ago—September 15, 1922
Five accidents, one death, from automobiles and a motorcycle on Andover highways.
A man from Wakefield was hit by a car Friday night near Baker’s turn on the Reading highway. Another man driving by picked him up in his machine intending to carry him to Lawrence General Hospital, but then his automobile caught fire in Elm square. The Fire Chief drove the injured man to the hospital where the injured man later died. A man from Lawrence suffered lacerations when his car “turned turtle” on Lowell Street near Haggett’s Pond Sunday night. A man from Wilmington, later charged with drunkenness, hit a car on Central St. across from Christ Church. The car he hit was wrecked to such an extent that it was not able to proceed under its own power. A car owned by a man from Newburyport was tipped over Tuesday morning on the Reading Rd resulting in serious injuries to the driver including two broken ribs and fractures of the collarbone. The car that hit him proceeded on its way, but by means of a telephone message to “hold up a gray car with a low number registered in Vermont” the police stopped the car as it passed through Andover Square. The driver claimed to be a member of the Vermont Highway Commission and professed not to know anything about the accident. He then left $60 to defray the expenses of having the other gentleman’s car repaired. Finally, Charles Lee of Webster Street Andover operator of a motorcycle was badly hurt when a Ford automobile being operated at a fast rate of speed and on the wrong side of the road crashed into him near the ink shop turnout, Shawsheen Village early Sunday evening. The motorcyclist was carried to the Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries. The car that hit him was reported stolen, and then abandoned by the four young men riding in it.
75 Years Ago—September 11, 1947
The North School which remained closed Monday when only seven people showed up was the subject of considerable discussion at the school board meeting Tuesday evening. it may yet be advisable to reopen the school because of crowded conditions in the buses and the schools.
Lou Rocke, of 43 summer St Andover, the disc jockey on WCCM’S “Reveille Roundup”, designates himself as Chief Schmoe or the third bovine from the right. He’ll serve you ham and corn before breakfast any day of the week and insult you with expansive good humor that for some inexplicable reason radio listeners seem to go for. At least they’re calling WCCM by the scores every morning between 6:30 and 9:00 for musical requests and the chance to throw a little bull.
Sam Resnick (Colonial Theater) last week decided to do a little additional publicizing for “It Happened on Fifth Avenue”, a film made by a small company that didn’t have the finances to make a big splash in the national publications. Sam didn’t want the people of Andover to miss it. We saw it Wednesday night and since we don’t think you should miss it here’s another plug for it.
50 Years Ago—September 14, 1972
The Cardinal Cushing gymnasium, old Crystal Ballroom, former Raytheon offices, or whatever one chooses to call the Haverhill Street building at the corner of Argyle Street, will be the new voting location for voters in precinct 3. The former location, Sacred Heart school will not be in use due to its expansion program and the Cardinal Cushing gym has replaced it as the polling place beginning with Tuesday’s election.
Industrial development representatives who have appeared before the selectman have indicated that Andover is a prime choice for a prominent firm. The West Andover industrial area, more popularly referred to as the Shattuck Farm property off route 93, is held by Arkwright Insurance company of Boston, a prime industrial developer.
Co- captains of Andover High’s Golden Warrior football team are Steve Alexander and Scott Seero. The Warriors will be participating in a football Jamboree at the Lovely stadium this Saturday.
25 Years Ago—September 18, 1997
Tired of continuing clash in the downtown between young skateboarders and inline skaters, merchants and shoppers and police may consider the building of a park for boarders and skaters.
State Representative Barry Finegold has enjoyed a meteoric political career so far jumping from Selectman to State Rep in less than two years. The 17th Essex district representative has been hosting his own cable television show “Meet the People” since April on the Andover channel.