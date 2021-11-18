100 Years Ago—November 18, 1921
The small beginning of the Andover Village Improvement Society, its financial expansion with the establishment of memorial funds and its larger undertakings in recent years were told in a comprehensive and interesting story by George T. Eaton at the annual meeting of the society held in Punchard Hall Monday evening. Mr. Eaton who was its president for twelve years, and has always been actively interested in its work was well qualified to speak on the subject. One of the adopted amendments was “to improve and adorn the town of Andover and preserve its natural beauties.”
A Punch and Judy show was held in the town hall on Wednesday afternoon which attracted the school children. A large number attended and enjoyed the pantomime.
A meeting of the women interested in forming a dressmaking and millinery class will be held in Punchard Hall this evening at 7:30. The school committee will furnish only the use of the school plant, and any other expense will probably be nominal will be met by some other means.
75 Years Ago—November 21, 1946
(partial editorial) Soap was back on the market again this week. It’s been scarce you know, and we were all asked to save our waste fats so that the soap-makers could make soap. But now you can get it, at a price—and what a price! Housewives, stunned by the price of meats when controls were lifted, did a pretty good job of bringing the prices down by refusing to buy at the outrageous prices that retailers were forced to offer. Housewives can continue to combat inflation by continuing to refuse to pay inflated prices.
One local man is sure that the manners of the local teenagers must be the subject of a special course in school, for they’re definitely improving. As he and his wife were leaving the local theater the other night, the sixteen-year-old boy who knocked his wife into the seat on the left and him into the seat on the right did not neglect to say “Excuse me” as he tore through.
50 years Ago — November 24, 1971
A fire, at the Stowe School central administration offices on Thursday night, was caused by the tossing of a so-called ‘molotov’ cocktail and was spotted by neighbors nearby who notified the fire department. The fire- bomb, consisting of flammable material contained in a bottle and wrapped with rags and an accompanying lighted wick, was thrown on the south side of the building and just missed entering the school building.
Due to the efforts of Richard Barney Andover. This year’s program will include 7 red, amber, and blue trees in the municipal parking lot and 18 blue, amber and red pole trees suspended along main and elm streets. Six hundred multi- colored lights will be place on the corner of Main and High streets behind the police box. Also, two large trees in front of the municipal parking lot will be lighted.
A photo shows Mrs. Carmen Martellini, 46 Walnut Avenue modelling a ball gown with black Banlon top and white silk bottom with velvet trim at last week’s fashion show at the Memorial Hall library open house. Showing holiday fashions for day and evening wear were models, Mrs. David Hilder, Mrs. Barbara Pennick, Miss Sheila Prout, and Mrs. James Murdock. Mrs. Albert Manzi served as commentator.
25 Years Ago—November 21, 1996
Selectmen accepted the resignation of member Barry Finegold Monday, then turned right around and appointed former member Charles Wesson to sit in his place on the board until the March town election.
Several projects are in the planning stages for downtown and just outside downtown, not the least of which is a proposal to knock down a portion of the old bowling alley building on Park Street and convert it into retail stores with on-site parking. There is also a proposal to build a Walgreen Drug Store on the former DASA lot beside Suburban Health Care on Stevens Street. and the former Tyer Rubber building on Railroad Street is under agreement with a local company that may have plans for both retail stores and offices there.
