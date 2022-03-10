100 Years Ago—March 10, 1922 The condition of Fred Adams of Lupine Road who was seriously injured on Monday while at work on an electric light pole near the corner of Bartlet and Morton Streets is said to be slightly improved. Mr. Adams, while placing a new electric lamp on a pole belonging to the Lawrence Gas Company in Andover, noticed a loose wire. Supposing it to be dead, he took hold of it, suffering a shock, which caused him to fall to the ground landing on his back. Bert Wheeler who was passing summoned a doctor and Mr. Adams was taken home on a couch in one of T.F. Morrissey’s trucks.
John Laine who is employed at the Marland Mills and who resided at the Marland Mills boarding house was thrown from the Andover car at the Shawsheen turnout Sunday morning about 8:45. Laine, who it is believed was slightly intoxicated, was standing in the front of the car leaning against the doors. The car was headed toward Andover and as it crossed the tracks just in front of the Joyce mansion (then located roughly across from Shawsheen Plaza), it lurched and in grabbing the door to steady himself, he opened the door and was thrown into the street cutting an artery in the back of his head. Mr. Laine left the hospital Monday.
75 Years Ago—March 6, 1947
A photo caption reads “A long search for the Lincoln’s “first portrait” was terminated when Miss Miriam Putnam discovered it among the possessions of Henry G. Torr, bequested to the Memorial Hall Library in 1914.” Chance played an important part in the discovery of Abraham Lincoln drawn from life, back in 1860, when the great man was the newly nominated Republican candidate for President. It was discovered hanging unobtrusively in the main room of the Memorial Hall Library. It was painted for a Boston Republican Club in 1860 by artist Charles A. Barry.
(Partial editorial) Bigotry is insidious. Some people suspect one religious creed is supporting a member of their own creed and to offset it they’ll support the member of theirs. Let’s elect people because we think they are the right ones for the office, not because they belong to a certain faith.
One hundred and fifty-eight Andover women are making a canvas of homes in the community to allow every citizen the opportunity of becoming a member of the American Red Cross’s Andover Chapter.
50 Years Ago—March 9, 1972
Sacred Heart School in Shawsheen will become a single school serving students of junior high school age. The school located in the former American Woolen Company Central office building (now the Balmoral) has been in operation as a boys’ resident and day school facility for the past 26 years.
Wearing apparel valued at several thousand dollars was taken in a break at the Taylor Shop, 27 Main Street sometime in the early morning hours, Monday.
Voter absence is marked by the many empty polling places in Precinct two late Monday afternoon at a time when the voter rush is generally in progress. The scene was typical of the town’s six polling places as only 35.04 per cent of the registered voters exercised their franchise.
25 Years Ago—March 13, 1997
Doug Halsted had just left a rehearsal for the musical “Into the Woods”, when the woods came after him. In fact, moments after Mr. Halsted arrived home from rehearsal and closed the door to his new car on Thursday, March 6, a 30-foot tree limb came smashing through his car’s front windshield. “I’d be dead now if it happened two minutes earlier or two minutes later,” said Mr. Halsted.
An Andover High School teacher was stuck in a new elevator at Andover High School for about 30 minutes Tuesday. Carmelina F. Galvagna, a business teacher stepped into the elevator just off the main lobby. When she pressed a button, the lift wouldn’t move. Firefighters were unable to open the doors or chose not to damage them. Employees from Stanley Elevator were called and were able to free the woman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.