100 Years Ago—March 24, 1922
A contract for building a culvert under Chestnut Street beyond Avon has been awarded to Philip L. Hardy. This culvert will take the place of the one which formerly carried the surface water from Abbott’s field before the land was opened up for building lots. A drain will run through the Hardy land on the south side of Chestnut Street into Roger’s brook.
Although there will be no reduction in the cash fare from Andover to Lawrence which remains at 20 cents, the fare reductions announced by the Eastern Massachusetts street railway effective April 2, benefits Andover patrons in some zones particularly the purchasers of special ride tickets.
The beautifully redecorated interior of St. Augustine’s church fresh from the hands of skilled workmen who have been employed for four months is practically complete. Against a deep cream background suffused with rose as it approaches the wainscoting is a delicate stencil of rich colors picked out with gold outlining the stained- glass windows and bringing them into harmony with the plain wall color. The whole effect is light and pleasing.
75 Years Ago—March 20, 1947
Cover photo shows Miss Susan Mulvey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Mulvey of Chestnut Street, youngest model in the Shawsheen Village Woman’s club fashion show last Saturday afternoon, had the air of a professional as she gracefully tripped across the school hall stage and down the aisle displaying what the well-dressed three to five- year- older will wear this season.
Sportsmen in Andover have not been able to participate locally in sports because they have nothing to shoot at or nothing to fish for. In order to combat the situation, the Andover Sportsman’s club, which has been inactive for several years, is going to re-organize, and all townspeople interested in hunting and fishing are urged to attend the first meeting. Plans will be made for skeet, trap, rifle, and pistol shooting as well as numerous social activities, but the prime objective is the re-stocking project that was neglected during the war.
50 Years Ago—March 23, 1972
Tickets for The Game, the Massachusetts State Lottery, went on sale Wednesday in various locations. Top prize in the lottery is $1 million. Weekly prizes will also be distributed. Ticket outlets in the Andover area include: Andover Beverage Mart, Inc., Franz Package Store, Inc., McCracken’s Liquor and Wine, Shawsheen Luncheonette and Liggett’s Drugs in the Shawsheen Plaza.
The Department of Public Works won a bulldozer and lost a sweeper Monday night as 887 voters spent slightly over three hours and $3million caring for such municipal house-keeping duties as care of the dump, sweeping the streets, collection of garbage and plowing snow in the coming session of the annual town meeting.
25 Years Ago—March 27, 1997
Along with Dr. Larsen, Brian Major scored a decisive victory over Susan Jenkins in the race for two three-year seats on the Board. John Hess had a solid win, a 241- vote margin over James Fox for the one-year selectman seat to finish the term vacated by Rep. Barry Finegold.
April vacation could last into May at Andover High School if those in charge of the construction project don’t get their act together and fix four health and safety related issues. Angry that the architect has not already handle these problems, the fire department says it will close Andover High if the four items are not resolved by the end of April vacation, April 28.
The effort to build a new Andover senior center received a big boost Tuesday from all five hands on the new School Committee. Newly-elected members Tim McCarron and Frank “Skip” Eccles joined the rest of the committee in unanimously recommending a Town Meeting warrant article asking to transfer school controlled land behind Doherty Middle School to the town so seniors can build a senior center there.