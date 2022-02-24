100 Years Ago—February 24, 1922
The fire department was called to box 62 about nine last night to a fire in the ice- house and milk- shed belonging to John Noyes on Lovejoy Road. The fire department had quite a fight to save the fire from spreading to the adjoining barn where there were seventeen cows. The two sheds were both practically destroyed at an estimated loss of $1,000.
Already successfully presented before two enthusiastic houses last night and Wednesday, “All Aboard”, the delightful musical farce presented under the auspices of the American Legion, will make its final appearance in the Town Hall tonight. Following the show, there will be dancing until a late hour, with music by Buckley’s orchestra.
Patrick McDonald of Pearson Street was called into juvenile court on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon. He had stolen a Colt 25 automatic from the Winchester store in Lawrence.
75 Years Ago—February 20, 1947
As people here and everywhere are concerning themselves with the atomic age, what it means, and what it might mean in the future, Andover is particularly fortunate in having available for study an informative exhibit of atomic energy now being presented by the American Chemical Society at Addison Gallery.
What’s doing on the Shaw property? (a large Victorian house located on Main Street) Didn’t we have a committee that was investigating its possible town uses? Shouldn’t we have a report of some sort pretty soon? (partial editorial)
People of Andover will join with the peoples of the globe in a World Day of Prayer that will be observed here at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon at Phillips academy chapel. The reports of last year’s services from different parts of the world hold out the hope of international love and understanding through spiritual union which recognizes no barriers, either of race, color, or creed.
50 Years Ago—February 24, 1972
Andover voters will ballot on two referendum questions the first dealing with beano games and the second with payments by the Town towards contributory group life and health insurance for municipal employees including teachers. Under the present statutes the Town is limited to a 50 % contribution in contract negotiations. At present, this amounts to $112,000 annually.
Theodore R. Sizer, Dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, has been elected the 12th Headmaster of Phillips Academy. Mr. Sizer will take office in September succeeding John M. Kemper, who died in December.
Snow struck through Andover with a fury over the weekend, leaving several inches of snow but causing relatively little damage. It was the first severe storm of the winter. A front -page photo shows the Forestry division crew at work on Bartlet Street where a falling tree carried away electric power cables and left more than 200 families without heat and light for several hours.
25 Years Ago—February 27, 1997
Upwards of $40 million, more than half the town’s proposed $77 million budget for next year, is earmarked for salaries of the roughly 900 school and municipal employees.
The foundation is cracking. Mold and mildew hang from the ceiling, and at times electrical units in one part of the building have to be shut down so there is enough juice to work computers in another area. Those are just a few of the reasons Fire Chief Harold Wright and Police Chief James Johnson are asking voters to consider adding to or renovating the town’s Public Safety Center, or building new police and fire facilities.
Showing no rust from a nine-day layoff between the end of the regular season and start of the tournament, Merrimack Valley Conference MVP Charlotte Muller poured through 27 points to almost single-handedly outscore the opponent as the top-seeded Andover High women’s basketball team routed Woburn 58-33.
