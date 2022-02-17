100 Years Ago — February 17, 1922 The school children of Andover who submitted compositions on the subject “What Does Andover Most Need?” in competition for The Telegram cash prizes in a recent contest held by that paper revealed a pretty widespread opinion that there is great room for improvement in the conduct of the town’s affairs, especially in the matter of highway construction. The first-place essay by Gladstone Chandler warned “in view of the facts that Andover is located so near the industrial Merrimack her greatest need in meeting the rapidly increased population are new and attractive public buildings as a nucleus of a remodeled and enlarged park and recreation center before the lands that are now available are absorbed by private interests.”
Second place winner Catherine M.R. Barrett wrote that “in these days of progressive commerce what a disadvantage it must be to drivers of both pleasure and commercial vehicles who enter Andover, to have to spend valuable time traversing such wretched roads! The beauties of Andover are immediately lost to the tourist whose mind is distracted by these bumpy, ill-kept roads for it is certain that a town is not favorable to the public eye where roads are not given considerable attention.
75 Years Ago — February 13, 1947 A careful study of the referendum regarding equal pay for men and women teachers has also been made by the League of women voters along with the salary schedule adopted by the School Committee which among other things equalizes the salaries of elementary and high school teachers and which will eventually provide for equality for men and women teachers. Should the majority vote “yes” on the referendum question it will cost the town an additional $2,000 over the proposed budget to complete equalization at this time.
A Valentines Party! It’s a coming event at the Ballardvale Community room Saturday night where modern and old-fashioned dancing will be indulged and enjoyed.
50 Years Ago — February 17, 1972 The high school English Department has thrown out its standard English courses for juniors and seniors to offer a choice of 21 elective courses instead, and frankly, its causing problems. The problem, according to English Department chairman William Becker, is that more students now are taking English courses, and he has a teacher overload problem, as a result of crowded classes.
Recreation programs have been bandied about for much too long in Andover. A full- time department was created over a decade ago, and with it hopes for a varied program. It never really materialized. The major programs are still the same, the summer playgrounds and Pomp’s Pond in the summer. Additional tennis courts and skating rinks have come about through the interests and support of those who have made use of the new facilities. (partial editorial)
There’s a new face at 2 Mains Street. Lena’s Italian sandwiches opened December 2nd. Sandwiches range from 75 cents to $1.06 with the one-footers from $1.05 to $1.80.
25 Years Ago — February 20, 1997 Current Andover authors highlighted in this week’s paper include Maureen Wittbold a children’s book author and second grade teacher, John Gould, a Phillips Academy professor who wrote “The Withering Child”, Nancy Bailey Miller, a poet and manager of Cochran Chapel wrote “Dance me along the path”, Jeanne Schinto, a Brooks School teacher wrote “Shadow Bands”, “Children of Men”, and “Huddle Fever”, Kathleen Aponick, a substitute teacher and poet wrote “Near the River’s Edge”, and Helena Minton, poet and Peabody Librarian wrote “The Canal Bed”.
Kaija Gilmore, the town’s building inspector, found several building, fire and safety code violations at the Andover High School construction project during her daily walks through the site in the last two weeks. They include a stairway to the cafeteria that is unusable because it is not structurally sound, ceilings that are too low, door, window and wall construction that is not up to code, and several fire hazards.
Polynesian and Chinese dishes, including Mandarin and Szechuan, have made Peking Garden a popular dining spot in downtown Andover for more than three years,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.