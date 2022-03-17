100 Years Ago—March 17, 1922
The lot of land fronting Essex Street opposite the post office ( now it is the area near back of library) for many years the site of Hardy & Cole mill and Donovan’s paint shop and more recently owned by George Smith of the Smith & Dove Manufacturing Company has again changed hands the first of the month and will soon accommodate the Velva Shoe Manufacturing Company now doing business at 620 Essex Street Lawrence. The purchasers are John Dagdigian of Chandler Road and Bagdsar Ozoonian of Lowell Street.
Any mother or guardian having whooping cough in their house must report it to the Board of Health. All persons having whooping cough must keep out of public places and off the streets, any child living in the same house where there is a case if this individual has not had the disease, must not go to school.
In deliberations lasting nearly seven hours, held in afternoon and evening sessions on Monday of this week, the voters of Andover took favorable action in the Warrant providing for a broad policy in road building, a new home for the poor of the town, and the dividing of the town into four voting precincts.
75 Years Ago—March 13, 1947
Andover citizens were feeling pretty flush Monday night at town meeting and without too much ado passed all articles in the warrant approved by the finance committee. Elected town officials who will receive the $4.00 per week raise include the town clerk who will receive $2600; collector of taxes and town treasurer each will receive $2950; the moth superintendent and tree warden, the combined salary of which is now $52. 00 per week.
John Carroll of Woburn Street, Ballardvale reported that someone was trying to enter his chicken coop about 11:45 p.m. March 8 and again at 8:15 p.m. March 9. An investigation was made but no feather snatchers were discovered.
Investigating a report of an accident on Lowell Street at 7:45 Monday morning, Officers O’Brien and Davis found a Ford sedan with New Hampshire plates wrapped around a telephone pole and a second car, a Ford coupe, parked about a 100 yards away on the opposite side of the street.
50 Years Ago—March 16, 1972
The proposal to rezone a parcel of land at Haverhill and High Streets into an office park classification, the town’s most stringent zoning category, for a group of local and area physicians seems advisable. Laboratories, and X-ray facilities, expected to be available and parking facilities for patients which are now practically non-existent will be a convenience.
One hundred and ninety elementary school children from Sanborn, West, South and Bancroft schools have completed a four- lesson ski course at the Methuen Ski Area. Albert Retelle, Ski School director, reports that all the students improved their skiing and enjoyed the adventure of coming to the area with their school friends for the two- hour sessions.
Town meeting will consider renovation of the Shawsheen School for which $60,000 in planning funds will be requested by the school committee. The original building was built in 1923 with an addition placed in the 50’s.
25 Years ago—March 20, 1997
A big change in the town’s leadership is coming Monday, March 24, when voters will choose two new School Committee members and at least two new selectmen. This year’s town election features races for three of the five seats on the Board of Selectmen, and for two of the five seats on the School Committee. Because Barry Finegold stepped down from the Board of Selectmen and Selectman James Barenboim and School Committee members Susan Dalton and Lloyd Wiley have decided not to run for re-election, Larry Larsen, a selectman, is the only incumbent in either race.
Seeking “to preserve the two-party system we’ve had the last six years,” Republican Gary Coon began his work Monday as the new executive director for the state GOP.
The fire department has 68.7 positions including a full-time administrative secretary and part-time clerk/typist. The other 67 spots include the chief, five deputy chiefs, 13 lieutenants, and 48 firefighters. Fire department employees received nearly $717,000 in overtime in calendar year 1996, more than any other single town department. That was for 23,192 hours. Chief Wright pointed out that his department is second only to the schools in the number of employees, it is open 24 hours a day 365 days a year.
