Andover at 375 by the numbers

36,569 residents.
6,606 runners in the 34th Annual Feaster Five.
2,700 runners in the Step Up for Colleen 5K.
2,125 dog licenses issued as of Dec. 16.
445 graduating seniors in the class of 2021.
105 marriage certificates issued as of Dec. 16.
100 years of Shawsheen Village were celebrated at the Andover Center for History and Culture’s A Village Transformed exhibit.
65 years of Clown Town, Andona’s largest fundraiser of the year.
27 restaurants applied for outdoor dining permits during the program’s second year.
9 proposals for the Town Yard redevelopment project were whittled down to one: Minco Development.
7 brick and mortar businesses opened in town.
3 Movia robots began helping students at Shawsheen Preschool’s Bridge program.
2 grand openings at town buildings: The Robb Center and the William T. Downs Fire Station in Ballardvale.
1 remaining working farm: Dargoonian Farm, now owned by Michael Saccone.
— By Madeline Hughes